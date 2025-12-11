Rubble and destroyed buildings line the streets of Gaza City. Mohammed Ali/XinHua/dpa

More than 80 percent of the buildings in the Gaza Strip are damaged or destroyed. It is unclear who will pay for the removal of the rubble and what will happen next. Israel should now take responsibility.

Over 80 percent of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged, and the approximately 68 million tons of rubble pose considerable health and environmental risks.

Over 80 percent of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged, and the approximately 68 million tons of rubble pose considerable health and environmental risks.

According to the US plan, reconstruction should only begin once political conditions have been met, while Qatar is refusing to contribute financially and Israel is insisting on the return of one last hostage. Show more

According to a media report, the USA is demanding that Israel assume the costs of clearing the rubble in the Gaza Strip. Israel has agreed in principle, reports the Israeli news portal "ynet", citing an unnamed Israeli government representative.

There was initially no official confirmation of this. According to the report, the costs are estimated at several hundred million shekels. One franc is around 4.05 shekels.

Extent of destruction and dangers

The "Wall Street Journal" recently reported around 68 million tons of rubble in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest figures from the UN emergency aid office Ocha, more than 80 percent of the buildings in the coastal strip on the Mediterranean have been destroyed or damaged. The rubble also poses considerable health and environmental risks, as much of it is contaminated with explosives, asbestos, industrial waste and medical waste. Theoretically, most of the rubble could be removed within seven years.

Conditions for reconstruction

The removal of the rubble is one of the conditions for the reconstruction of the devastated area. This is envisaged in the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. Israel insists that the body of the last hostage still being held in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas massacre in 2023 be transferred first. This is one of the conditions of the first phase of the Trump plan.

Reconstruction could begin in Rafah

According to "ynet", the USA wants to start reconstruction in the Rafah area in the south of the Gaza Strip. They hope that this will encourage displaced residents to return to the south before other areas are repaired.

Qatar rejects financial support

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had recently made it clear that his country would not pay for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip - Israel was responsible for the destruction there.

The two-year war was triggered by the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others were deported to the Gaza Strip. Since then, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. A ceasefire has been in place since October 10, but deadly incidents continue to occur.