The attack apparently came as a complete surprise to the Iranian leadership. According to new information, Israel and the USA deliberately used deception to prepare the deadly strike against high-ranking officials.

Israel knew about a possible escalation weeks in advance and planned the attack together with the US as a surprise operation.

Iran was to be lulled into a sense of security through targeted deception - for example by apparently leaving the headquarters for Shabbat. Show more

The strike apparently caught the Iranian leadership completely unprepared. On Saturday, US and Israeli forces simultaneously attacked several meetings of high-ranking representatives of the Iranian regime. Not only the supreme religious leader Ali Khamenei was killed, but also around 40 other leading officials, according to reports.

Further details of the preparations for the military action have since emerged. A spokesperson for the Israeli army told the US broadcaster "Fox News" that the military had already realized around three weeks before the start of the operation that the situation was heading towards a new military escalation.

Despite the growing tensions, the attack was definitely meant to come as a surprise. It is true that the USA had increased its military presence in the Middle East in the preceding weeks and there was already speculation in the international media about possible steps. However, Israel deliberately avoided any public signal that could have indicated an imminent offensive.

Top military officer supposedly goes home

According to the military representative, the armed forces, together with the USA, relied on targeted deception. The aim was a psychological operation to catch Iran off guard at the crucial moment.

The Friday evening before the attack was particularly sensitive. Conspicuous activity around the central military complex in Tel Aviv could have attracted attention and possibly also alerted Iranian observers.

According to the spokesperson, the army relied on a deliberately staged calm to prevent this from happening. On the day of the attack, photos and information were disseminated that gave the impression that military operations would be shut down for the weekend. According to the information, officers and members of the army leadership had gone home to celebrate Shabbat.

Disguised return to headquarters

When Shabbat began on Friday evening, several high-ranking generals did indeed demonstratively leave the headquarters of the General Staff in Tel Aviv. To outsiders, it looked as if the military leadership was withdrawing for the weekend.

In fact, many of the officers later returned to the building inconspicuously. Partly disguised, they re-entered the headquarters to coordinate the attacks that were carried out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Apparently, the Iranian leadership felt safe enough at this point to hold larger meetings in the center of Tehran - exactly where the bombs struck shortly afterwards.

