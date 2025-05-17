Israel's army has begun the expected major offensive in the Gaza Strip. (archive picture) Bild: Maya Alleruzzo/AP/dpa

According to its own statements, Israel's army has launched the expected new major offensive in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the military during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Over the course of the past day, the army had begun to "carry out extensive attacks and mobilize troops in order to gain operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip".

The military operation now underway under the name "Gideon's Chariots" is the prelude to "achieving the war objectives" - including the release of hostages and the dismantling of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, it said.

The Israeli news website "Ynet", citing sources in the Gaza Strip, reported new violent explosions in the north of the sealed-off coastal area during the night. There were reports of artillery fire by the Israeli army to the east of the city of Gaza.

Residential buildings were reportedly bombed. The Israeli government had recently announced its intention to expand the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

UN High Commissioner: "Ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip

Israeli media had reported that this would happen after the end of US President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East if no new Gaza agreement was reached by then. In the meantime, Trump has ended his visit to the Gulf region, which lasted several days. A new deal for Gaza is still not in sight.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, around 100 people were recently killed in attacks by the Israeli army. The figures, which do not distinguish between fighters and civilians, could not initially be independently verified. "Ynet" had reported, citing security officials, that the attacks were a preparation for the invasion of further troops.

The head of the UN Human Rights Office condemned Israel's new offensive in drastic terms. "It looks like a push for a permanent population transfer in Gaza, which disregards international law and amounts to ethnic cleansing," said High Commissioner Volker Türk in Geneva. The bombardments had led to further displacement.

Warning of famine

Israel's new military offensive is likely to further exacerbate the plight of the Palestinian population in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which has been extensively destroyed after more than a year and a half of war. The UN and aid organizations are already warning of a famine. Israel has not allowed any more aid supplies into the Gaza Strip since the beginning of March. It accuses Hamas of reselling them in order to finance its fighters and weapons.

Israel's security cabinet recently decided to allow deliveries to Gaza again in future, but with a different mechanism so that Hamas cannot benefit from this. According to reports, goods will only be distributed from a few locations. The UN criticized this: civilians could be caught in the crossfire on the way to these distribution centers.

Trump: Gaza should become a "freedom zone"

"Gaza is a horrible place", US President Trump told US broadcaster Fox News, once again laying claim to the coastal area. It should become a "freedom zone", he said. At the beginning of February, Trump had already declared that the USA could take over Gaza, rebuild it and turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East". The more than two million Palestinian inhabitants would have to be resettled for this to happen.

Donald Trump is considered a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (archive image) Bild: Keystone/EPA/Michael Reynolds

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that he assumes that more than half of the population would leave the Gaza Strip if the corresponding exit options were available. Israel is currently working on convincing third countries to take in the people. According to experts, forced resettlement would violate international law.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 53,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began more than a year and a half ago. The war was triggered by the attack by Hamas and other Islamist terrorists on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.