Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in a southern Lebanese village near the Israeli border. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/dpa Keystone

According to Israel's military, it is once again bombing targets of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a formal ceasefire.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Israeli army said this afternoon that it had begun targeting the militia's infrastructure facilities in the south and in the Bekaa Plain in the neighboring country. The Bekaa Plain extends in the east of the country. The Israeli military has not attacked there since the start of the ceasefire.

According to Lebanese security sources, Israel's army has attacked places there that are considered Hezbollah strongholds. According to the sources, there were also heavy attacks by the Israeli air force in several places in the south of the country in the afternoon. There were initially no reports of casualties.

According to Israeli media, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and other high-ranking security representatives had previously met to discuss Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire.

Hezbollah drone attack in the morning

US President Donald Trump had extended the ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia a few days ago. Nevertheless, Netanyahu recently instructed the army to attack Hezbollah targets "intensively". According to the current ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army is allowed to defend itself against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks, but should refrain from "offensive" operations against targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah is also continuing its attacks. Israel reported another drone attack by the militia in the north of the country this morning. A missile alert was triggered there.