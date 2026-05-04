Itamar Ben-Gvir with his wife. X

The law passed at the end of March to introduce the death penalty for terrorists has been criticized because it de facto only affects Palestinians. One initiator is now celebrating it in a morbid way.

DPA dpa

The far-right Israeli police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated his 50th birthday with a cake decorated with a golden hangman's noose. "Sometimes dreams come true" was written underneath, framed by cream rosettes.

The work was presented to him on Saturday evening by his wife Ayala, reported the "Jerusalem Post". Members of the opposition had criticized the attendance of high-ranking police representatives at the ceremony, it added.

The macabre congratulations on the cake refer to the passing of a controversial law in the Israeli parliament to introduce the death penalty for terrorists at the end of March.

Ben Gvir's Birthday Cake is Decorated With A Noose



The Cake Reads: Congratulations Minister Ben Gvir. Sometimes dreams come true



Even in celebrating birth he wants more death. Very disturbing. pic.twitter.com/9TXiXtorVV — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 2, 2026

The law has been described by critics as racist, as in their view it de facto only affects Palestinians.

Human rights organizations have petitioned the highest court against the regulation. Its implementation is therefore still uncertain.