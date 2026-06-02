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106 MPs in favor Israel's parliament approves its own dissolution in first reading

SDA

2.6.2026 - 09:43

ARCHIVE - Members of parliament take part in a session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Photo: Stringer/dpa
ARCHIVE - Members of parliament take part in a session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Photo: Stringer/dpa
Keystone

The Israeli parliament has voted in favor of its dissolution in the first reading, thus taking a further step towards an early election.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 09:43

02.06.2026, 09:48

106 out of 120 members of the Knesset voted in Jerusalem in favor of a corresponding proposal by the ruling coalition. However, the proposal still has to pass two more readings before final approval.

Due to disagreement within the coalition over the exact date for the parliamentary elections, no date for the new elections has yet been agreed, according to official information. According to Israeli media, this will only be set before the two final readings. It is expected to be between September 8 and October 20. The election must be held on October 27 at the latest.

Coalition partners insist on earlier election date

According to Israeli media, the strictly religious coalition partners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are insisting on a date at the beginning of September, before several important holidays are due in the country. They are reportedly hoping that this will increase voter turnout among ultra-Orthodox voters.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, would prefer to hold the election later, as he wants to push ahead with further legislation and achieve military goals. According to current opinion polls, it is questionable whether Israel's longest-serving prime minister will be able to secure a majority again after the election.

Background: dispute over compulsory military service

Netanyahu's strictly religious coalition partners demanded the dissolution of parliament because they are disgruntled that the right-wing religious government was unable to push through a law exempting strictly religious men from compulsory military service. In view of a severe shortage of combat soldiers and a change in sentiment following the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the plan is highly controversial. Strictly religious men were exempt from compulsory military service in Israel for decades. However, this exemption expired around two years ago.

Last month, a clear majority of MPs had already voted in favor of dissolving the Knesset in a preliminary vote. It is still unclear when the last two readings are planned.

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