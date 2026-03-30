ARCHIVE - Members of parliament take part in a session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Photo: Stringer/dpa Keystone

The Israeli parliament has passed a controversial law allowing the death penalty for terrorists. A move that has sparked fierce international criticism.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli parliament has approved a law introducing the death penalty for convicted terrorists.

Supporters see this as a deterrent, critics speak of racism and a breach of the law.

Germany and other countries have voiced harsh criticism. Show more

The Israeli parliament has approved a bill to introduce the death penalty for terrorists. 62 of the 120 members of the Knesset voted in favor of the highly controversial proposal by the Otzma Yehudit party of far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

48 MPs voted against the law, the rest were absent or abstained. The right-wing conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also cast his vote in favor of the bill.

Critics see the law as racist because it de facto only affects Palestinians. Germany and other European countries had spoken out against the law.

Mandatory punishment in military courts

Palestinians convicted of terrorism-related murder in military courts in the occupied territories face the death penalty, which judges must impose in such cases. The sentence can be appealed. In the event of a conviction, the death penalty is to be carried out by hanging by a prison guard within 90 days.

In civilian courts in Israel, a person convicted of terrorism-motivated murder with the aim of destroying the State of Israel can be sentenced to either the death penalty or life imprisonment under the draft law.

However, due to the ban on retroactivity, the new law cannot be applied to Hamas terrorists who were involved in the massacre in the Israeli border area on October 7, 2023, for example.

Supporters speak of deterrence

At the end of an hour-long debate, Ben-Gvir spoke of a historic moment of justice. Every terrorist must know that he will pay for murder with his life. The law would "bring pride back to the Israeli people". He accused the European Union of not welcoming Israel's defense against terrorism.

The Knesset Security Committee had recently approved the bill for the second and third readings. The chairman of the committee, Zvika Fogel, spoke of an "important step towards restoring the deterrence of the State of Israel". Human rights organizations had called for a halt to the controversial plan.

Last execution was of Nazi criminal Eichmann

Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954. Israeli law still allowed the death penalty to be imposed in certain cases, for example against Nazi criminals or for treason during wartime. However, the execution of the German Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962 was the last time that a death penalty imposed by a regular court was carried out in Israel.

Foreign ministers appeal to Israel in vain

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) and his counterparts from France, Italy and the United Kingdom expressed their "deep concern" about the draft law in a joint statement on Sunday.

"The death penalty is an inhumane and degrading form of punishment without any deterrent effect," the ministers said. "We therefore reject the death penalty worldwide under all circumstances." Berlin, Paris, Rome and London urged those responsible to abandon the plans.

Criticism of the law also in Israel

There was also criticism of the law in Israel. "Israel is in the middle of a war in which it claims to represent the democratic and liberal world against the forces of evil in Iran and beyond," wrote a commentator in the Times of Israel. "Passing the law right now could cause Israel considerable damage internationally and harm its already increasingly tarnished image."

In a report on the law, the Israeli Institute for Democracy criticized the fact that it forces judges in military courts to impose the death penalty and that it deprives them of the necessary case-by-case examination. It contradicts Israel's democratic and constitutional values because it is only directed against Palestinians. The law could also lead to irreversible miscarriages of justice and damage Israel politically on an international level. Furthermore, according to experts, it would not help effectively in the fight against terror.

Opposition MP Avigdor Lieberman, who was generally in favor of the death penalty for terrorists, said during an hour-long debate that he expected Israel's highest court to overturn the law.