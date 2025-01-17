Agreement with HamasIsraeli security cabinet agrees to ceasefire
Stefan Michel
17.1.2025
The Israeli government's security cabinet has approved the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The only thing missing now is the approval of the entire Israeli government.
17.01.2025, 14:24
Stefan Michel
The Israeli security cabinet recommended on Friday that the ceasefire agreement with the militant Islamist Hamas be accepted. The agreement must now be approved by the government, as announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.