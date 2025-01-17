  1. Residential Customers
Agreement with Hamas Israeli security cabinet agrees to ceasefire

Stefan Michel

17.1.2025

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, a ceasefire agreement has been reached.

Abir Sultan/Pool European Pressphoto Agency/AP/dpa

The Israeli government's security cabinet has approved the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The only thing missing now is the approval of the entire Israeli government.

17.01.2025, 14:24

The Israeli security cabinet recommended on Friday that the ceasefire agreement with the militant Islamist Hamas be accepted. The agreement must now be approved by the government, as announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Update to follow.