Israel successfully fends off most missile attacks from Iran. The Arrow interceptor system is used for this purpose. But how long will the ammunition last?

US military experts are warning of a capacity problem with interceptor missiles for the Israeli Arrow defense system.

Israel's defense capability can only be maintained at its current level for another ten or twelve days.

If the conflict continues for longer, Israel would no longer be able to fend off the long-range missiles from Iran. Show more

According to US media reports, interceptor missiles for the Israeli Arrow defense system could soon become scarce. The US has been aware of the capacity problems for months, theWall Street Journalquoted a US official as saying. Washington has therefore strengthened Israel's defense with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air and has sent additional missile defense systems to the region since June.

The Middle East conflict reached a new level of escalation in June with attacks between Israel and Iran.

Rationing is imminent

A source informed about the assessments of US and Israeli intelligence services also expressed concern about Israel's defense capabilities in the "Washington Post". Israel's defense capability can only be maintained at its current level for another ten or twelve days. Already in the course of this week, Israel may only be able to intercept smaller quantities of rockets due to the rationing of its ammunition, according to the source, who remained anonymous: "They will have to choose what they want to intercept."

Israel uses the Arrow 3 system to defend against missiles from Iran. Archivbild: -/ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE/dpa

Israel has intercepted many Iranian missiles or destroyed them on site, and the intensity of Iranian fire has also decreased significantly in recent days, according to the assessment. However, it is unknown what quantities of ammunition Iran still has up its sleeve.

Expert: We cannot afford to play catch

US capacities are also likely to run out soon, Tom Karako, an expert on missile defense systems at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told the Wall Street Journal. "The Israelis and their friends need to act with all due haste and do whatever needs to be done, because we can't afford to sit idly by and play catch."

Israel Aerospace Industries, the company responsible for the production of Arrow missiles, did not comment when asked by the WSJ.

Israel has a multi-stage missile defense system. According to Israel, the Arrow 3 missile defense system can intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere. It is aimed at long- and medium-range missiles - such as those from Iran.

Israel uses the "Iron Dome" system against shorter-range missiles, such as those fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.