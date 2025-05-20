UN and WHO sound the alarm about the dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip. As Israel launches a new offensive, civilians are dying. According to the UN, 14,000 babies are in mortal danger.

Jenny Keller

The UN warns of 14,000 dead babies within 48 hours without emergency aid.

The WHO speaks of two million starving people in Gaza.

Israel only allows minimal aid deliveries. And only after international pressure.

Great Britain, France and Canada sharply criticize Israel's actions. Show more

14,000 babies are in acute mortal danger - that is the drastic warning issued by Tom Fletcher, the UN's humanitarian coordinator, in an interview with the BBC on Monday morning. If food, water and medical aid do not reach the Gaza Strip immediately, mass deaths could begin within 48 hours. Israel only allowed five trucks with aid to cross the border on Monday. Fletcher calls this a "drop in the ocean" - completely inadequate for two million people.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also expressed great concern: "Two million people are starving - while tons of food are stuck at the border."

Israel is not allowing aid supplies into Gaza

These warnings are not new. But the situation has worsened dramatically in recent weeks. Following the failure of a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, Israel has once again completely sealed off the Gaza Strip since March 2. Humanitarian aid, food and medicine have hardly been allowed in since then.

Funeral in Gaza: a father mourns the loss of his wife and two children. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/dpa

A recent UN report estimates that one in five people in Gaza is already suffering from acute malnutrition. "Without immediate assistance, a quarter of the population could be pushed into famine," according to a United Nations statement published on Monday.

Parallel to the humanitarian emergency, Israel's army resumed its military operations in full force on March 17. In Chan Yunis, the Israeli army called on civilians to leave the city "immediately" - an "unprecedented attack" was imminent.

Israel's behavior is "outrageous"

Israel had already announced at the beginning of May that it would once again expand its offensive in Gaza. The declared goal: the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip.

According to theGuardianand the WHO, hundreds of people have been killed in the last few days alone, many of them women and children. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 300 Palestinians died in Israeli air strikes in the 72 hours before Monday morning alone.

For its part, the Israeli Civil Defense reported on Tuesday morning that at least 44 people had been killed in air strikes within just 30 minutes. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the total death toll since the beginning of the war is over 53,000.

Netanyahu: "Until total victory is achieved"

German-Israeli journalist Ofer Waldman explained to SRF News what is behind the offensive: "It serves domestic political interests. Right-wing forces in Benjamin Netanyahu's government are openly calling for the resettlement of Gaza."

Israel's head of government is not only under pressure domestically. Great Britain, France and Canada called Israel's behavior "outrageous" in a joint statement on Monday and announced possible consequences if the humanitarian situation does not change.

Netanyahu then accused the Western states of rewarding "the genocidal attack by Hamas on October 7". He emphasized that Israel would continue its military operations "until total victory is achieved".

Relief supplies difficult to reach for the population

Netanyahu also called on Western countries to follow Donald Trump's course. It was only after Trump warned of a famine that Israel began to allow a minimal amount of aid.

But what does "minimal" mean? It is still unclear when and how many trucks will actually reach the Gaza Strip. Distribution centers in so-called "humanitarian zones" have been promised, but these are under Israeli control. Aid workers doubt that these centers will even be accessible to the suffering population.

Before the start of the Gaza war, around 500 trucks transported goods to the war-torn coastal area every day. Israel has been blocking aid since March 2, 2025. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

At the same time, resistance and awareness of the human suffering in Gaza is growing in Israeli society. More and more voices are questioning not only the military strategy, but also the political motivation behind the current offensive.

Criticism is also growing in Israel

At large demonstrations in Tel Aviv, activists recently showed pictures of dead children from Gaza. Ofer Waldman sees these protests as a slow but increasing awakening of compassion in Israel: "The cruel reality is only now really getting through."

According to Waldman, the far-right forces in the government do not enjoy a majority among the population. Nevertheless, they are pressing ahead with the war. And there are many indications that Israel's military strategy has also intensified.

The liberation of the hostages is apparently no longer of equal importance to the goal of destroying Hamas. The latter now has priority. The result: new refugee movements and rising numbers of victims. The international struggle for a ceasefire continues. For many in Gaza, it may already be too late.