According to Israel’s Defense Minister, the country’s conflict with Iran is “far from over.” At an awards ceremony, Minister Israel Katz said: “If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a severe blow, just as we did a few days ago.” The Israeli army is prepared to “strike with great force in Iran.”

Following Israeli strikes on targets of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in the suburbs of Beirut on Sunday, Iran fired rockets at Israel for the first time in two months. Israel responded with several airstrikes and spoke of a “large-scale attack” on Iran. On Monday, the arch-enemies halted their mutual attacks for the time being.

The Israeli army has since confirmed that the Ramat David airbase near the Mediterranean city of Haifa was hit during the Iranian missile attacks. However, only a “non-critical area” of the base was struck, and there were no injuries.