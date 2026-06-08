Israel's air force has attacked targets in the west and center of Iran. This was announced by the Israeli military in the early hours of the morning on Platform X. No further details were initially given. The attack followed Iranian missile attacks on Israel the previous evening.

A missile aimed at Israel by Iran can be seen in the sky over the city of Jerusalem in the West Bank. Photo: Jamal Awad/dpa

Late on Sunday evening, the Islamic Republic's state media had reported several missile salvos on the arch-enemy. According to the Israeli military, all missiles in the first waves were intercepted.

Israel had previously attacked the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday - despite a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the army had attacked "terrorist headquarters" in Beirut in response to previous shelling of Israel by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is Iran's most important non-state ally. Tehran had previously warned that further Israeli attacks on the greater Beirut area would be seen as a new escalation step in the regional confrontation.

Israel had significantly restricted attacks in the Beirut area since an official ceasefire came into force in mid-April. US President Trump had also announced a halt to Israeli attacks and an end to Hezbollah attacks on Israel. However, Israel had threatened to attack these areas again in the event of Hezbollah attacks on Israel and once again urged the residents of the suburbs to flee.