The Israeli army has stopped a sailing boat carrying Greta Thunberg on its way to Gaza and diverted it to the Israeli coast.

The Israeli army has stopped and diverted the sailing boat "Madleen" with Greta Thunberg on board off the coast.

Israel's government described the action as a PR campaign in favor of Hamas and referred to the sea blockade, which is legitimate under international law.

The remaining aid supplies are to be brought to the Gaza Strip via official channels; the activists are to be repatriated. Show more

The Israeli army has stopped the sailing boat "Madleen", which was on its way to Gaza, and diverted it to the Israeli coast. The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the passengers, including political activist Greta Thunberg (22), are to return to their home countries. No injuries were reported.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that the few relief supplies on board that were not consumed by the passengers would be brought to the Gaza Strip via official channels.

The organization "Freedom Flotilla Coalition", which had organized the trip, reported that contact with the ship had been broken off and spoke of a "kidnapping" by the Israeli army.

Israel calls boat trip a PR operation

Greta Thunberg and eleven supporters set off from Sicily a week ago to sail to Gaza despite the Israeli naval blockade that has been in place since 2007. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz described the participants as "Hamas propagandists" and stressed that the boat would not reach Gaza.

A UN report from 2011 confirmed the legality of Israel's naval blockade as a measure to prevent the supply of weapons to militant groups in Gaza. Israel sees the blockade as a legitimate security measure that is covered by international law.

The voyage of the "Madleen" is perceived in Israel as a political provocation. Greta Thunberg wanted to make a statement with the action, but the Israeli government sees it as a PR campaign that endangers the country's security.