Negotiations on the future of the Middle East are taking place at Bürgenstock. Israel finds itself left out of these crucial talks. Concerns about far-reaching consequences are growing.

While U.S. President Donald Trump is banking on a deal with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) is not at the negotiating table.

A New Order in the Middle East Israel’s Moment of Truth Has Now Arrived in Switzerland

No time? blue News summarizes for you The talks between the U.S. and Iran at Bürgenstock could signal a realignment of power dynamics in the Middle East.

As Washington and Tehran move closer together, concern is growing in Israel that it will be left out of key decisions regarding the region’s future.

For Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel, this creates a strategic dilemma between dependence on the U.S. and the desire for autonomy in security policy.

Negotiations in Switzerland – the starting point

Over the weekend, the course may have been set in Switzerland at Bürgenstock for a fundamental realignment of the region. Representatives from the U.S. and Iran held direct talks there on a comprehensive agreement to end the war.

According to the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, the initial negotiations took place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.” Immediately following the opening session, it was agreed to continue the talks throughout the week in working groups—without the presence of top political leadership.

The goal is ambitious: a final agreement is to be drafted within 60 days. Several working groups are planned to address, among other things, Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of Western sanctions.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (left) with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the U.S.-Iran summit on the Bürgenstock. Keystone

Particularly noteworthy is the establishment of a joint forum to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon. This point, in particular, is seen as a crucial test of whether the rapprochement between Washington and Tehran is truly sustainable. The fighting between the Israeli army and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah had recently brought the framework agreement—which was only a few days old—to the brink of collapse.

Despite new threats from U.S. President Donald Trump against Tehran, the talks did not collapse. Rather, both sides signaled that they intend to stick to a diplomatic solution. This created, for the first time since the start of the war, a realistic prospect for a political understanding between the two arch-enemies.

A Geopolitical Turning Point?

The negotiations are far more than just another diplomatic effort between the U.S. and Iran. They mark a possible shift in American Middle East policy. For years, isolating Tehran was considered a core component of Washington’s regional strategy. Now the United States is negotiating directly with the Islamic Republic regarding sanctions relief, economic aid, and long-term security agreements.

Should an agreement be reached, the strategic landscape of the Middle East would change fundamentally. Iran would gain prospects for economic recovery and international integration. At the same time, the U.S. would find a way to end a costly conflict that has become increasingly unpopular domestically.

For many countries in the region, this means the prospect of greater stability. For Israel, however, the situation is significantly more complicated. For decades, the country had worked to exert maximum international pressure on Iran. Now, the exact opposite threatens to happen.

Shock in Israel

In Israel, the agreement between Washington and Tehran was viewed by many observers as a strategic shock. From Israel’s perspective, the war against Iran was not merely a military conflict but part of a long-term project: to halt Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, curb its missile program, and permanently weaken the influence of Iranian proxy organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Many Israelis had expected that the military offensive would achieve these goals, at least in part. Instead, negotiations are now underway regarding sanctions relief and economic support for Iran. This creates the impression that Israel’s military successes could not be translated into lasting political advantages.

Added to this is the fact that Israel is not involved in the crucial talks. While Washington and Tehran negotiate the future of the region, no Israeli government representatives are at the table. For a country that has regarded its security as a central priority for decades, this is a troubling state of affairs.

How dependent is Israel on the U.S.?

The current crisis highlights just how closely Israel’s security is linked to that of the United States. Military cooperation dates back decades and encompasses not only arms deliveries but also intelligence cooperation, missile defense, and diplomatic support on the international stage.

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In recent months, this dependence has become particularly evident. A significant portion of the defense systems and ammunition that Israel has deployed in various conflicts are American-made and were, in part, made possible by American financial aid.

This is precisely why the signals coming from Washington hit Israel so hard. The message from the American leadership is increasingly that U.S. interests are not automatically identical to those of Israel. For many Israeli decision-makers, this is an uncomfortable reminder that even a close ally ultimately pursues its own priorities.

Netanyahu Under Pressure

For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this development also has a personal dimension. For decades, he has portrayed Iran as the central threat to Israel. Hardly any other politician has warned so persistently about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

To many of his supporters, a military confrontation with Iran therefore seemed like the fulfillment of a lifelong political mission. Now, of all things, this very confrontation threatens to end in a U.S.-Iranian agreement that fails to meet key Israeli demands.

At the same time, Netanyahu had closely tied his political future to the promise of guaranteeing Israel’s security. In the wake of the shock of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, he sought to reaffirm his role as the country’s indispensable protector through a tough regional security strategy. However, current developments raise the question of whether this strategy has actually led to greater security.

Criticism is no longer coming solely from the political opposition. Even within the conservative and security policy camps, questions are increasingly being raised as to whether the government misjudged American intentions.

Is the Relationship with Trump Crumbling?

For a long time, the relationship between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu was considered exceptionally close. But the interests of the two politicians have increasingly diverged.

A 2019 campaign poster for the right-wing Likud Party showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump. (File photo) Oded Balilty/AP/dpa

For Netanyahu, the long-term containment of Iran is the top priority. Trump, on the other hand, must also consider the domestic political costs of a protracted war in the Middle East. Rising energy prices, the risk of the conflict spreading, and criticism from parts of his own political base have increased the pressure on the American president.

In Washington, concerns have been growing about being drawn into an open regional conflict. As a result, Trump now appears to be pursuing the goal of reaching a deal that would end the war and ensure economic stability. From Israel’s perspective, this appears to be an abrupt change in strategy.

Tensions between the two governments are now more visible than they have been in a long time. The U.S. is calling for de-escalation, while Israel insists on freedom of action in matters of security, particularly in Lebanon.

Lebanon as a Major Test

Hardly any issue illustrates the differences between the U.S., Iran, and Israel more clearly than the situation in Lebanon. The framework agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities. Israel, on the other hand, argues that its security interests may require its troops to remain in southern Lebanon.

For Iran, however, it is precisely this continued presence that poses a problem. Tehran views the Israeli military operation as an obstacle to the implementation of the agreement. Consequently, the situation in Lebanon has become the most critical test of the negotiations in recent days.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz rejects a withdrawal of the army from southern Lebanon. Photo: Archive Ariel Hermoni/Verteidigungsministerium/dpa

If a stable ceasefire can be enforced there, it could strengthen trust between the negotiating parties. If, on the other hand, the agreement fails, the entire negotiation process would also be jeopardized.

Israel’s Fundamental Decision

The real challenge for Israel extends far beyond the current crisis. The country must decide what role it wants to play in a potentially new Middle Eastern order.

One option is to accept its close ties to the United States and adapt to Washington’s changing priorities. This would require political compromises but could secure the strategic partnership.

The other option would be to seek greater autonomy. But the past few weeks in particular have shown just how difficult such a path would be. Militarily, economically, and diplomatically, Israel remains closely intertwined with the U.S.

This creates a dilemma: Those who defy American directives risk losing the support of their most important ally. Those who comply with them could be perceived as weak within their own country.

What does all this mean for Israel’s future?

The negotiations in Switzerland concern more than just relations between the U.S. and Iran. They raise fundamental questions about Israel’s role in the region. For the first time in a long while, Israel faces the possibility that the United States might support a Middle East order that does not fully align with Israeli expectations.

Whether this will actually become a historic turning point remains to be seen. The talks are only just beginning, numerous points of contention remain unresolved, and the situation in Lebanon remains fragile. Yet it is already clear that Israel faces one of the most difficult strategic decisions of its recent history.

The central question is no longer simply how to contain Iran. Rather, it is how Israel intends to ensure its security if its most important ally begins to set new priorities. Caught between dependence and self-assertion, the country must find a path that preserves its security without jeopardizing the foundations of its most important alliance.

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