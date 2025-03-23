After four days in police custody, a court has ordered pre-trial detention for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (archive picture) Oliver Berg/dpa

The mayor of Istanbul and popular opponent of head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been remanded in custody. This was ordered by a Turkish court.

Imamoglu was arrested on Wednesday together with dozens of other people, a few days before his planned nomination as the presidential candidate of the largest opposition party CHP. Imamoglu is accused of terrorism and corruption in two trials.

The pre-trial detention was initially ordered in connection with the corruption investigations. In both proceedings, 106 people are under investigation. Imamoglu's advisor and many others have also been ordered to be remanded in custody. Imamoglu rejects all accusations.

Opposition members and observers accuse the government of wanting to eliminate a political rival with its action against Imamoglu. Despite the ban on demonstrations, his arrest has sparked huge protests in the country, which have already lasted several days. The CHP spoke of 300,000 participants in Istanbul alone on Friday. The number could not be verified.

Imamoglu chips away at Erdogan's power

Imamoglu's victory in Istanbul in 2019 is seen as a bitter defeat for Erdogan's AKP party, which had ruled the city until then. Imamoglu won again in Istanbul in 2024. Istanbul is the country's most populous metropolis and is of central importance both politically and economically. Politically, control of Istanbul is often seen as a symbol of general political influence in the country.

It was also in Istanbul that Erdogan's rise to power began when he was elected mayor there in 1994.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, the background to the terror investigation against Imamoglu is cooperation between the CHP and the pro-Kurdish Dem Party in the local elections. Through this cooperation, the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) attempted to expand its influence, Anadolu quoted the public prosecutor's office as saying on Wednesday.

CHP chairman Özgür Özel had called the arrest of his party colleague a "civilian coup". Erdogan's party is defending itself against the accusation and called it the "height of political unreasonableness".

CHP still wants Imamoglu as presidential candidate

Despite the accusations, the CHP intends to stick to the planned nomination of Imamoglu as the party's presidential candidate today. In the nationwide vote, 1.7 million CHP party members are called upon to cast their votes.

Imamoglu is the only candidate. Observers rate him as a promising challenger to Erdogan, but the investigations may prevent his official candidacy. The next regular presidential election is due to take place in 2028.