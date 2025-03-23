Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul, stands in front of a Turkish flag at a reception in the city hall. Bild: Keystone

The Turkish opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu has been "temporarily" removed as mayor of Istanbul. So have the mayors of the Istanbul municipalities of Beylikdüzü and Sisli.

The Turkish opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu has been "temporarily" removed as mayor of Istanbul. This was announced by the Turkish Ministry of the Interior, citing the pre-trial detention imposed on Imamoglu in connection with corruption investigations. The mayors of the Istanbul municipalities of Beylikdüzü and Sisli were also removed from office, and a forced administrator was appointed in Sisli.

In Turkey, numerous mayors of the pro-Kurdish Dem Party and recently also of the social democratic CHP, to which Imamoglu belongs, have already been removed from office due to investigations and then replaced by pro-government receivers in a further step. However, the removal of the mayor of Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people, is an unprecedented event.

Allegations of terrorism and corruption by the authorities

The pre-trial detention was ordered in connection with the corruption investigations, but Imamoglu is also being investigated on terrorism charges. In both cases, 106 people are under investigation. Imamoglu rejects all accusations.

His party criticized the action against the popular politician as an attempted coup by the government. The aim was to eliminate a political rival. The party continues to back Imamoglu: he is to be nominated as a presidential candidate by the CHP today. Imamoglu is seen as a promising opponent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an upcoming presidential election.

Control over Istanbul is central to power in the country

Imamoglu's victory in Istanbul in 2019 is seen as a bitter defeat for Erdogan's AK Party, which had ruled the city until then. The CHP politician won again in Istanbul in 2024. The city is the country's most populous metropolis and is of central importance both politically and economically.

Politically, control of Istanbul is often seen as a symbol of general political influence in the country. Istanbul was also where Erdogan's rise to power began when he was elected mayor in 1994.

Protests for several days

Despite the ban on demonstrations, Imamoglu's arrest has sparked major protests in the country, which have already lasted several days. The CHP spoke of 300,000 protesters in Istanbul alone on Friday. This figure could not be verified.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, the background to the terror investigation against Imamoglu is cooperation between the CHP and the pro-Kurdish Dem Party in the local elections. Through this cooperation, the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) attempted to expand its influence, Anadolu quoted the public prosecutor's office as saying on Wednesday.