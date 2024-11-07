Trump announced his intention to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours". KEYSTONE

Donald Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine after taking office. Now there are initial plans on how the US President-elect intends to achieve this.

With his promise to end the war in Ukraine by the time he takes office, Donald Trump is putting himself under pressure. As theWall Street Journalreports, various strategies for a negotiated solution are competing within Trump's circle of advisors, all of which would mean a clear departure from President Biden's previous support for Kiev.

Trump, who criticizes Biden's approach as a risk of escalation, is sceptical about the billions in aid for Kiev. "I can't tell you the plans because otherwise I wouldn't be able to implement them," he said cryptically during his election campaign.

Now, however, the Wall Street Journal has gained initial insights into the possible peace solutions. One proposal within Trump's team envisages freezing the current front line and obliging Ukraine to put its NATO membership on hold for at least 20 years. In return, the USA would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, but without American soldiers on the ground.

Various strategies in circulation

"We are not sending Americans to Europe to secure peace in Ukraine," explained an advisor from Trump's circle, referring to a European peacekeeping force to secure a demilitarized strip. Polish, German or French soldiers could take on this role, according to the plan.

Another strategy being considered by advisors such as Richard Grenell is not to supply Ukraine with any more weapons for the time being until it is ready to enter into peace negotiations with Russia. The idea behind this is to persuade Kiev to enter into talks in order to possibly win back lost territories through diplomatic channels. Some advisors are prepared to demand concessions from Ukraine, even if this means giving up territorial claims.

Whether and how Trump will implement one of these strategies, however, remains to be seen. The Ukrainian leadership, which is heavily dependent on US support, could be forced to enter into negotiations. "There should be no negotiations without Ukraine agreeing and negotiating on its terms," explained Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. For some NATO states, which see Russia's aggression as a threat to their own security, such a peace plan would be a burden for the Western alliance.

At the same time, Trump's initiative harbors domestic political risks. The prospect of pressuring Ukraine to make concessions and granting Russia territorial gains could provoke resistance from parts of the American population and within NATO, reports the Wall Street Journal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country continues to rely on military and financial support from the US, congratulated Trump on his election victory but said he would stick to a "dialog at eye level". It currently seems unlikely that hostilities will cease any time soon and a return to the negotiating table is on the cards.