In an interview with Bild, Jeffrey Epstein's brother comments on his death. ---/AP/dpa

Mark Epstein expresses doubts about the official account of his brother Jeffrey's death and suspects a targeted murder behind the mysterious circumstances.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein, continues to doubt the official suicide version and suspects a murder and cover-up by US authorities.

During the autopsy, pathologist Dr. Michael Baden found bone fractures that point to external influence rather than suicide, while video recordings from the cell show conspicuous gaps.

Despite numerous security gaps on the night of the death, Mark Epstein sees no serious efforts to clear up the case under either Trump or Biden and is calling for further investigations. Show more

The death of Jeffrey Epstein continues to raise questions, especially for his brother Mark Epstein. While the official version assumes a suicide, Mark is convinced that it was murder, as the German newspaper "Bild" writes. He has been fighting for years to bring the truth to light.

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York. The circumstances of his death are disputed, as surveillance videos show gaps and inconsistencies. A mysterious "orange figure" on the footage raises further questions.

Fractures to neck bones

Mark Epstein hired renowned pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who found fractures in three neck bones during the autopsy that did not fit a typical hanging pattern. Despite these findings, the death was ruled a suicide, which Mark believes was a cover-up.

The night of Epstein's death was marked by numerous security breaches. The guards were asleep and only one camera was working. Mark Epstein suspects that someone was able to get into the cell unnoticed. He criticizes the fact that the government under Donald Trump quickly came to the conclusion that it was a suicide without carrying out further investigations.

Mark Epstein questions who had a motive and the opportunity to kill his brother. He sees a lack of interest in a full investigation in both the Trump and Biden administrations. He remains determined to find out the truth about his brother's death and bring those responsible to justice.