Routine despite rockets: Tehran after Israeli attack - Gallery On the morning after the Israeli retaliatory strike, the streets of Tehran are bustling with the usual hustle and bustle. Image: dpa The Israeli airstrike has left many of the country's inhabitants undaunted. Image: dpa Store owner Mussawi stands in front of his store in the north of the capital the morning after the Israeli airstrike. Image: dpa

Yoga class is in progress in the park, business people are driving to work - Israel's attack only seems to make Iranians shrug their shoulders. Residents of Tehran report on the night.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli retaliatory strike on Iran during the night is being received with relative calm by residents.

During the night, Israel bombed several military targets - without resistance.

Everyday life in the capital Tehran continued as normal the next day. An impression. Show more

In the quiet darkness of the early morning, the sound of distant explosions of Israeli missiles faded away. But for many Iranians, it is a day like any other. "It wasn't really an attack," says a saffron seller in the affluent north of Tehran as he sips his tea with relish. Mr. Mussawi, 57, talks in a calm voice about his 28 months of service in the Iran-Iraq war. "We don't fear a big war," he says, his eyes flashing briefly. "Iran will react in any case."

"Days of turning back"

For hours during the night, Israel's air force bombed military targets in Iran without encountering any significant resistance. The operation, dubbed "Days of Return", was in retaliation for the massive Iranian missile attack on Israel at the beginning of October. The conflict between Iran and Israel has been escalating for months and threatens to escalate into a major regional war.

A resident of an eastern suburb of Tehran reports on the phone about the nightly attacks. "The windows were shaking," she says, as fighter jets thundered across the sky. This was followed by loud, muffled explosions with flashes of fire in the distance. Not far away is a highly sensitive military complex in the suburb of Partschin. "Maybe they attacked there," says the woman. Standing at the window and watching - "it was stressful".

Insider in Tehran reports on possible reaction

Iran's state media initially played down the attack, saying that Israeli fighter jets had not penetrated its own airspace. The damage was said to be minimal. According to insiders, this could reflect the desire of the country's leadership to consider this round of escalation to be over for the time being. "I personally believe that propaganda rhetoric will come first, but for the local market," says one expert.

Israel's attack was in line with US advice not to bomb the oil industry and nuclear facilities, explains the insider, who is very familiar with the thinking of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military force. "Iran's foreign minister emphasized during his Middle East tour that he does not want an escalation. So the tensions should actually be over for now." Theoretically - because it is not the government that has the final say, but rather the Revolutionary Guards and religious leader Ali Khamenei.

"If the other side is stronger, you should hold back"

Iranian society has long been accustomed to crises - the desolate economic situation and recurring protests against the government have been part of everyday life for years. So it is hardly surprising that many residents of the capital meet in the park for an early morning exercise session despite the night-time bombings. Others only found out later. "I didn't even notice the attack last night," says Kian, a 20-year-old architecture student. "I'm not afraid of an Israeli attack because I know that their targets are military and not aimed at the population."

Traffic jams, honking horns and the usual traffic chaos in Tehran - the morning is no different from everyday life in the city. Schools also remained open and air traffic resumed as usual. Ironically, even the Iranian currency, the rial, gained in value against the euro after falling for weeks. A passer-by just shrugs his shoulders when asked about the attack. He is in his late 50s and was in the army himself. What does he think? "If the other side is stronger, you should hold back."

