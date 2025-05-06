Vladimir Solovyov has already been awarded a medal by Vladimir Putin for his reporting on the annexation of Crimea. (archive picture) Bild: IMAGO/Russian Look/Pavel Kashaev

Russian presenter Vladimir Solovyov is one of Putin's most important propagandists. Now he seems to have tuned his audience into a war against NATO.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian state television is used to spread the Kremlin's narrative.

One particularly important propagandist is Vladimir Solovyov.

In the latest edition of his program, Solovyov raved about a time when Chinese and North Korean troops would march together with Russian troops on Red Square.

He once again threatened NATO with war.

Shortly after the war began, Solovyov announced that Ukraine would not be the end of Russia's war efforts. Show more

Since 2012, Vladimir Solovyov has hosted a show with the seemingly innocuous title "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" on Russian state television. However, this is one of Russia's most important propaganda programs.

Solovyov was awarded the Russian Order of Honor by Vladimir Putin in 2013 and the Order of Alexander Nevsky in 2014 - for "high professionalism and objectivity" in his reporting on the annexation of Crimea. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he has been on the European Union's sanctions list.

"We don't need your love. We need your fear"

For Solovyov, at least as he projects it publicly, this is entirely in his interests. "We don't need your love," he said in the last edition of his talk show, addressing the West. "We need your fear." The fact that Russia had sought the "love of the West" for decades had been interpreted as weakness.

In the same show, Solovyov made fun of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. The last time Sweden fought, there were "gold buttons on military uniforms", he mocked. And whether Finland, for whom we have forgiven "what we shouldn't have done", could measure its military potential against that of North Korea?

"I can hardly wait to see not only our magnificent troops marching across Red Square, but also those of our North Korean and Chinese brothers," the 61-year-old went on to fantasize. "I don't think that's a bad idea. What's the point of hiding it?"

Invasion of Europe as a "pastime"

Solovyov had already threatened in the past that Russia could invade Europe again, as it did in Paris in 1814 or Berlin in 1945. Nuclear bombs would also be used. The propagandist had already stepped up his rhetoric in March 2022. "If you think we're going to stop with Ukraine, think 300 times," he warned. Ukraine was "only an intermediate step in ensuring the security of the Russian Federation".

He also made this threat again in his last issue, this time addressed directly to NATO. He said that they would carefully observe "how things develop". "It would not be the first time that we have marched through Europe", he finally threatened. "Every one of our generations has had this as a pastime."