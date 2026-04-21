Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticizes Swiss bureaucracy. Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse/AP/dpa

The hospital bill of a Crans-Montana fire victim is causing unrest between Italy and Switzerland. The young man's family expressed irritation at the amount. Giorgia Meloni speaks of an "insult".

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The family of a 16-year-old victim of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana received a hospital bill for 70,000 francs.

The authorities say it was an oversight after the family intervened.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sharply criticized the incident as an "insult" and "mockery". Show more

It is actually a non-report: a Swiss hospital informs an Italian patient of the treatment costs incurred, but the amount is not owed. Nevertheless, this prompted Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to react indignantly.

The reason: the patient in question is a 16-year-old victim of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS. His family received a claim of around CHF 70,000 for a stay of around 15 hours in Sion hospital. The canton of Valais had promised to cover the treatment costs of the injured.

The letter stated that it was purely for information purposes and that the amount did not have to be paid. However, the mere receipt of the document caused incomprehension.

Meloni speaks of "insult"

The family reacted immediately and contacted the authorities via the Italian ambassador in Bern. They clarified that the invoice had been issued in error.

Following the uncertainty surrounding high hospital bills for Italian victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the canton of Valais has calmed down. The authorities have made it clear that the families affected do not have to bear the costs themselves.

"The services provided by the Valais hospital are not at the expense of the families," the Valais Health Service told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. This confirmed earlier information from the Italian news agency Ansa.

Meloni responded on Tuesday: she wrote of an "insult" and a "mockery that only inhuman bureaucracy can produce". Although she had received confirmation that it was an oversight, she demanded further attention be paid to the case. It would be "abhorrent" if such costs were ultimately charged to the victims or to Italy.

Last week, the Valais hospital sent copies of hospital bills to three Italian families. The amounts for the treatment of three injured people on January 1 range from CHF 17,000 to CHF 66,800. They caused great uncertainty among those affected.

In order to clarify the situation further, the President of the Valais State Council, Mathias Reynard (SP), spoke on the phone with the Italian ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, on Monday evening. A meeting is planned for Friday in Valais in order to clarify open questions and clear up misunderstandings - in particular regarding the dispatch of invoices.

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