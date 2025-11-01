Climate change and bug infestation: in the home country of the nut-nougat spread, the harvest is worse than it has been for decades. Experts expect even higher prices. Will China come to the rescue?

The hazelnut harvest in Italy is over for this year. Even at higher altitudes in Sicily, where the nuts stay on the bushes longer than in Piedmont, everything has been collected or picked. Mid-October was also the end of the harvest on the island deep in the south.

And it is already clear that the harvest is worse than it has been for decades. According to estimates by the major agricultural associations, only around 70,000 tons were harvested - half the average of previous years.

This is also likely to have an impact on breakfast tables in Switzerland: Hazelnuts (nocciole in Italian) are one of the most important ingredients in spreads such as Nutella.

Expert Ursula Schockemöhle from the German Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft says: "The production of hazelnut products will definitely become more expensive for the industry. This will probably also be reflected in consumer prices." So will that jar of Nutella in the supermarket cost even more in future?

Nutella, Nusspli and Ritter Sport already significantly more expensive now

According to an analysis by the comparison app Smhaggle, hazelnut products have already become significantly more expensive in recent years: You now have to pay CHF 3.54 for 450 grams of Nutella - 27 percent more than in 2022. The price only rose again by 28 centimes in May.

The main reasons for the poor harvest in Italy are climate change, with a mild winter, heavy rain in spring and drought in summer, as well as a pest: the hazelnut bug (Phylus coryli). The industry association Confagricoltura states: "National hazelnut production is in free fall."

Italy's farmers' association CIA also speaks of "another black year" - the third in a row. Last year, the figure was 85,000 tons, in 2023 it was still 102,000 tons. According to estimates, more than 30,000 jobs in Italy depend directly or indirectly on this.

Poorer quality in many places

In addition, the harvest is not only smaller; the quality is also poorer in many places. In Piedmont - the most important growing region in the north, where Nutella's parent company Ferrero is based - hazelnuts are now falling from the bushes more frequently, even before they are ripe. The situation is no better in other regions such as Lazio around Rome, Campania and Sicily. Environmentalists have long criticized the fact that entire regions in Italy are being deserted by hazelnut monocultures.

For Nutella - one of Italy's best-known brands - the poor harvest is a problem. Ferrero produces around 500,000 tons of the nut nougat spread every year. However, the company (annual turnover: the equivalent of 16.8 billion Swiss francs) has also been sourcing nuts outside of its home country for a long time, particularly in Turkey, the world's most important producer. However, the harvest there was also poorer this year, particularly due to frost damage.

Ferrero does not want to provide any information on price trends

Ferrero itself remains silent on whether all this will have an impact on the retail price of Nutella. "We do not provide any information on pricing," is all they say. As a rule, however, higher raw material prices in the food industry are passed on to customers, albeit with a slight delay.

Expert Schockemöhle expects smaller mark-ups for Nutella than for unprocessed hazelnut kernels. This is also due to the fact that the industry leader uses relatively few nuts: According to the label, Nutella uses 13 percent. Other manufacturers point out that their spreads contain significantly more hazelnuts. According to the traditional East German brand Nudossi, the proportion is 36 percent. For the Italian premium brand Baratti & Milano, the figure is as high as 51 percent.

According to experts, it is also possible that manufacturers will source their nuts from other countries in the future. Imports from the USA, where the harvest was good, are possible. It is also conceivable that China could soon become a supplier country: walnuts from the People's Republic are already available in German discount stores.