A 58-year-old Italian man living in Switzerland was caught in Como with more than 20 kilograms of hashish. His attempt to avoid a possible police check actually drew the officers' attention to him.

Italian officials found 20 kilograms of hashish well hidden in the trunk of a car. The man behind the wheel, an Italian resident of Switzerland, was arrested on drug trafficking charges. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about The Italian financial police stopped a 58-year-old driver who resides in Switzerland in Como.

Under the floor panel of the trunk, the officers found 200 slabs of hashish.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, and the man was arrested on drug trafficking charges. Summary created with

A 58-year-old Italian man residing in Switzerland was arrested in Como (Italy) with more than 20 kilograms of drugs in his car. The arrest was made by the Italian Financial Police.

The man had caught the attention of Italian officials when he turned onto one of the main roads behind the wheel of a car, heading toward a shopping center in Montano Lucino. He had tried to avoid a possible check by the financial police.

This suspicious behavior had prompted the officers to pull the vehicle over for further investigation. They eventually found what they were looking for in the trunk of the car: hidden under the floor panel were several shopping bags containing 200 slabs of hashish.

The drugs were seized along with the car, and the driver was arrested on drug trafficking charges.