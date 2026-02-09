The island of Capri is cracking down on the flood of tourists. imago

The Italian island of Capri is reacting to the growing mass tourism. With new rules for tour groups, the municipality wants to curb noise, crowds and chaos - and improve the quality of life for locals and visitors alike.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian island of Capri is reacting to mass tourism and will limit organized tour groups to a maximum of 40 people in future.

Headphones will be compulsory for guided tours for groups of 20 or more, and new rules will apply to guide groups and reduce noise and crowds.

The measures are intended to regulate the flow of visitors from next summer and improve the quality of life for locals and visitors alike. Show more

Up to 50,000 tourists a day recently flocked to the dream island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples during the high season - far too many for just 13,000 inhabitants. Now the municipality is reacting: the flood of visitors is to be slowed down and the island made quieter and more orderly.

The municipal council under Mayor Paolo Falco has unanimously passed a new ordinance to this end. The aim: less chaos, less noise - and a better quality of life for locals and visitors alike.

Maximum of 40 people per group

In future, organized tourist groups will be allowed to comprise a maximum of 40 people. But that's not all: groups of 20 people or more must use headphones so that tour guides can deliver their explanations quietly - instead of shouting loudly through the alleyways.

There should also be visual order. Tour guides are no longer allowed to keep their groups together with umbrellas, scarves or similar aids. Instead, they are obliged to use a clearly visible ladle. They must also ensure that the group stays together without completely blocking viewpoints, paths or entrances.

"This is how we protect the island"

"This is how we protect the island," emphasizes the municipal council in a statement. The new rules are intended to ensure greater order, especially at hotspots such as viewpoints, historical sights and arrival and departure points. Chaos, crowds and noise pollution are to be curbed.

The measures are to come into force as early as next summer. The aim is to better manage the flow of visitors and preserve the quality of life on Capri in the long term. Last year, the island had already begun to combat mass tourism and accompanying crime more effectively.

Dream island with a long history

Capri has fascinated visitors for centuries: Natural beauty, luxurious dolce vita and historical splendor go hand in hand here. The Blue Grotto, the striking Faraglioni rocks and the turquoise sea are world-famous. There are also exclusive boutiques, top restaurants and a mild climate that attracts artists, celebrities and the jet set.

Even the Roman Emperor Tiberius (14-37 AD) appreciated the island: He had sumptuous villas built on Capri and temporarily withdrew completely from Rome.

