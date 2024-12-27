Ticker on the change of power in the USA Italy ahead of €1.5 billion deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX +++ Trump adviser Musk drops Farage
Philipp Dahm
5.1.2025
The Americans have re-elected the President, the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate: The ticker informs you about all the important developments.
The most important things in a nutshell
- A new president was elected in the USA on November 5: convicted felon and former president Donald Trump won the race.
- Trump prevailed against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris and also won a majority of the votes cast nationwide for the first time: According to the count so far, the Republican received at least just under 77 million votes, or 50 percent.
- Harris received 74.1 million votes or 48.3 percent.
- The Republicans were also able to take the majority in the US Senate from the Democrats.
- According to the Associated Press news agency, the Republicans have won enough seats to retain the majority in the House of Representatives. However, some of these seats could become vacant if MPs switch to the Trump administration.
- This should put Trump in an even more powerful position, as he will be able to "rule through" unhindered - without any counterweight from the Democrats in the House of Representatives.
- You can find an overview of events to date here.
- Here's all the content on the US elections.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
22:29
Italy on the verge of a 1.5 billion euro deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX
Italy wants to acquire a secure communication system worth 1.5 billion euros from US tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company, according to a media report. Musk has been appointed by future US President Donald Trump as his advisor.
Both sides are in advanced talks, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday evening. A five-year contract is planned and the government in Rome is concerned with secure communication.
Although a final agreement has yet to be reached, the project has already been approved by the Italian secret services and the Ministry of Defense. SpaceX and the Italian Ministry of Defense did not initially respond to inquiries.
According to the report, SpaceX is to provide Italy with encryption for telephone and internet services used by the government. Communication services for the Italian military in the Mediterranean region and the introduction of satellite services for emergencies such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters are also planned.
-
21:26
Amazon shows documentary about Melania Trump
Amazon Prime Video is to release a documentary about former and future First Lady Melania Trump. The online group's streaming provider Amazon was granted the exclusive license rights for the documentary, as the company announced on Sunday. The film, which is also due to be released in cinemas this year, will offer an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes look" at Melania Trump and contain a "truly unique story".
The documentary is the latest link between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and future US President Donald Trump. In December, Amazon announced that it would donate one million dollars to the fund for Trump's inauguration on January 20. Amazon also announced that it would stream the inauguration on Amazon Prime Video. The latter also corresponds to a donation of one million dollars.
Trump had criticized Amazon during his first term in office, and the same applies to the political reporting at "The Washington Post" newspaper, which is owned by Bezos. However, efforts are currently being made by Amazon and other tech companies to improve their relationship with the future president. Bezos said he was optimistic about Trump's second term in office. In October, he banned the Washington Post from backing any of the presidential candidates in the November election. As a result, tens of thousands of readers canceled their subscriptions and journalists protested.
-
19:19
Dispute over British right-wing extremist: Trump adviser Musk drops Farage
US billionaire Elon Musk is apparently dropping British right-wing populist Nigel Farage. "The Reform Party needs a new leader," wrote the advisor to future US President Donald Trump on Sunday on his online platform X. "Farage doesn't have what it takes." The leader of the anti-migration Reform UK recently met with Musk at Trump's residence in Florida to negotiate party donations.
After the meeting, Brexit supporter Farage wrote that Musk "left us in no doubt that he is behind us". According to media reports, the tech billionaire wanted to donate up to 100 million dollars (around 91 million Swiss francs) to Reform UK.
On Thursday, Musk, who is also heavily involved in politics in the UK, called for the release of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, to which Farage responded that Robinson was cultivating the narrative of being a "political prisoner", but that this was "not quite right".
On Sunday, Farage responded to Musk's message on X, saying Musk was "a remarkable individual" but that he disagreed with him on this issue.
-
6:29 p.m.
Pelosi recalls Capitol storm
Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has recalled the horror of the storming of the US Capitol four years ago. "It was a tragedy and we can't deny what it was," the Democrat told CBS News.
Although no one expects similar scenes to occur this year, high security measures are in place around the site. Pelosi said she hoped everything would be peaceful. However, she said it was sad that Trump was still not accepting his 2020 defeat. "He has now won the election (...), he should be triumphant about that. But to keep fighting a battle that he knows he lost is pretty sad."
-
Sunday, January 5, 5:55 p.m.
"A fantastic woman": Trump surprisingly receives Meloni in Florida
Italian head of government Giorgia Meloni has made a surprise trip to Florida to meet future US President Donald Trump, who described his visitor as a "fantastic woman", according to media reports. Meloni's office published photos on Sunday of the meeting, which was described as unofficial, in which Trump and his visitor can be seen in front of a Christmas tree in Mar-a-Lago. According to US media, the two watched a movie together and had dinner.
According to US journalists present, the right-wing populist Trump called Italy's ultra-right-wing prime minister "a fantastic woman". His visitor had "really taken Europe and everyone else by storm". Regarding the purpose of the visit, the future US president said: "We're just going to have dinner together tonight."
Bella serata con @realDonaldTrump che ringrazio per l’accoglienza.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) January 5, 2025
Pronti a lavorare insieme 🇮🇹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ohNSSq1vLg
According to the US media, the two politicians also watched the documentary "The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice". It is about a lawyer who allegedly tried to tilt the 2020 election results in Trump's favor. To this day, Trump claims that current President Joe Biden won unfairly and that his victory was stolen from him.
-
Thursday, January 2, 7:05 p.m.
Newly elected US Congress meets for the first time
Following the US elections in November, the newly elected Congress will convene for its constituent session on Friday (18:00 CET). At the same time as the vote for a new president, the House of Representatives was completely re-elected at the beginning of November, and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for election. The two chambers are now meeting separately for the first time in a new constellation.
In the House of Representatives, the election for the top post in the chamber is also on the agenda: The previous Republican chairman Mike Johnson is standing for re-election to the influential office. However, in view of his party's narrow majority in the chamber, he has reason to fear.
-
Friday, December 27, 8:35 p.m.
Because of Trump's deportation plans: Mexico wants to offer emergency app for migrants in the USA
Against the backdrop of future US President Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations, Mexico is planning an emergency app for its citizens in the neighboring country. Mexicans who are about to be arrested by the US authorities will be able to use an emergency mechanism to notify the nearest consulate, Mexico's Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente told journalists on Friday. The family of the person(s) concerned and the Mexican Foreign Ministry would also be notified, he added.
According to de la Fuente, the cell phone app should be ready for use by January. Trump will take office as president on January 20. The Republican had made illegal migration one of his key campaign issues and pledged to carry out a mass deportation with the help of the US military.
-
Thursday, 26.12.2024, 22.59 hrs
Panama's president rules out negotiations on Panama Canal
The President of Panama has ruled out any negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump on the Panama Canal. "There is nothing to discuss," said President José Raúl Mulino at a media conference. "The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians. There is no way to start any conversation about this fact that has cost the country blood, sweat and tears."
On Saturday, Trump had criticized the "ridiculously high fees" that the Central American state charges for the passage of the canal between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He threatened that if Panama was not able to guarantee the "safe, efficient and reliable operation" of the waterway, the USA would "demand the complete and unconditional return of the Panama Canal". Days later, Trump wrote without any evidence that it was Chinese soldiers who were "lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal".
Panama's President Mulino emphasized that the usage fee for the canal is not set arbitrarily by him or the administration, but is levied according to a long-established "public and open procedure". There is also "no Chinese influence or involvement in anything related to the Panama Canal": "There are no Chinese soldiers on the canal, for God's sake!"
The Panama Canal, built by the USA, was opened in 1914. In 1977, the then Democratic US President Jimmy Carter and the then Panamanian military ruler Omar Torrijos signed an agreement to hand over the canal to Panama, and in 1999 the Panamanian state took control of the waterway.
The canal is of central importance for world trade. According to estimates, five percent of the world's commercial shipping traffic passes through the waterway. The canal provides cargo ships with a short route between the Atlantic and Pacific, saving them the lengthy and dangerous crossing of South America. The main users are the USA with around 74 percent of the cargo transported through the canal, followed by China with 21 percent.
-
Wednesday, 25.12.2024, 23.28 hrs
After canal dispute: Trump nominates US ambassador for Panama
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nomination for the post of ambassador to Panama for the American Christmas season - just a few days after making demands with regard to the Panama Canal. He appointed Kevin Marino Cabrera, a local politician from Miami Dade County in the state of Florida, where one of Trump's golf clubs is located.
Cabrera is a "passionate fighter for the principles of America First", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, and: "Few know Latin American politics as well as Kevin." The appointment must be confirmed by the US Senate.
-
6.44 pm
Trump wants to campaign for the death penalty as president
US President-elect Donald Trump has sharply criticized incumbent Joe Biden's decision to commute the death sentences of dozens of criminals to life imprisonment. "When you hear the actions of each one, you won't believe that he did this," Trump explained on his Truth Social platform. "It doesn't make sense."
The Republican announced that he would instruct the Department of Justice to "consistently pursue the death penalty" once he took office. "American families and children must be protected from violent rapists, murderers and monsters", explained Trump. During the election campaign, he had repeatedly spoken out in favor of tougher enforcement of the death penalty - including for migrants who have killed US citizens or police officers.
-
5.40 pm
Ethics committee makes serious allegations against Gaetz
After a lengthy back and forth, the Ethics Committee of the US House of Representatives has published the investigation report into the conduct of controversial Republican Matt Gaetz. The report suggests that the former congressman allegedly paid several women for sex - including a 17-year-old.
Originally, US President-elect Donald Trump had earmarked him for the position of Attorney General, but Gaetz backed out.
According to the ethics committee, there is "substantial evidence" that the 42-year-old was involved in prostitution, sexual abuse of a minor and illegal drug use. In doing so, Gaetz broke both Florida and federal laws, as well as the rules of conduct of the House of Representatives, according to the report. Read more here.
-
4:44 p.m.
Biden commutes dozens of death sentences to life imprisonment
US President Joe Biden has commuted dozens of death sentences to life imprisonment. He could not allow his successor Donald Trump to resume executions that he had stopped, Biden explained his action. In total, he commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on death row in US federal prisons to life imprisonment - without the possibility of parole.
Following Biden's decree, only three federal inmates in the USA are now facing the death penalty. These are Dylann Roof, who killed nine black people in an attack on a church in Charleston in 2015; Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who together with his brother Tamerlan, who was killed while on the run, killed three people and injured 264 others in 2013; and Robert Bowers, who killed eleven worshippers in an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. It was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.
-
5.12 am
Trump wants to stop "transgender insanity"
US President-elect Donald Trump is not impressed by criticism of social discrimination and has once again announced his intention to stop "transgender insanity" in the United States. He will sign executive orders "to end the sexual mutilation of children" and ban transgender people from the military, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools, the Republican said at "AmericaFest" in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. "And we will keep men out of women's sports."
During the election campaign, Trump had already generated a lot of cheers from his audience at rallies with these statements. He also made fun of transgender people on stage. Trans people or transgender people are people who do not feel they belong to the gender they were assigned at birth.
Trump went on to say in Phoenix: "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female." During the election campaign, he had already announced that on his first day in office he would repeal a ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, which the administration of outgoing President Joe Biden had introduced in early 2024 to protect transgender students.
Trump's close confidant Elon Musk has also repeatedly made it clear in the heated discrimination debate in the US that he considers the protection of minorities to be an unrealistic aberration of elitist left-wing circles. Among other things, the tech billionaire railed against medical care for young people who do not identify with their biological gender.
According to Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, she has been living as a trans woman since 2020 and harshly criticizes her father for his statements against gender reassignment. The differences of opinion with his daughter are seen in some US media as a decisive reason why Musk now represents positions of the American right.
-
2.11 am
Nato chief expects new demands from Trump
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte expects new pressure from future US President Donald Trump in the debate about the comparatively low defense spending of European alliance states such as Germany. "He will want us to do more," said Rutte in an interview with the German Press Agency.
Overall, the European allies are now investing more than two percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) in defense. In four to five years, however, there will be a problem with deterrence against Russia if more is not spent.
Rutte did not say whether he considers an increase in the NATO target for defense spending to three percent of GDP or even more to be sensible. A decision on this should be made by the NATO summit next June. During the election campaign, Trump had announced that he considered an increase in the NATO target to three percent of GDP to be necessary. There have recently been reports that Trump could even call for five percent. In the Republican's view, the European partners do far too little for defense and rely too much on the USA for protection. During his first term in office, Trump even threatened to leave Nato because of this.
Germany has recently increased its defense spending enormously, but will still only achieve a GDP ratio of around 2.1 percent this year. The USA, on the other hand, consistently spends significantly more than three percent of GDP. The current NATO target is for the alliance states to invest at least two percent of their GDP in defense.
-
Monday, December 23, 2024, 1:28 a.m.
Callista Gingrich becomes US ambassador to Switzerland
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Callista Gingrich as the new US ambassador to Switzerland on his own social media platform "Truth Social".
"I am pleased to announce that Callista L. Gingrich will be our next United States Ambassador to Switzerland," Trump wrote about an hour ago. Gingrich had already been US ambassador to the Vatican during the future US president's first term in office. In his post, Trump wrote that the 62-year-old Republican had worked to promote and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking and provide humanitarian aid around the world during her last term in office. Callista Gingrich is married to Newt Gingrich. The Republican was Speaker of the House of Representatives in the USA between 1995 and 1999.
You can read about what was important before that here.