Italy celebrated the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Republic with a large parade in Rome. In the morning, President Sergio Mattarella laid a wreath at the altar of the fatherland in the central Piazza Venezia in the Italian capital.

The Italian aerobatic team "Frecce Tricolore" sprays the Italian colors in the sky on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic. Photo: Paolo Giandotti/Quirinale/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

At the same time, planes flew overhead and sprayed the three colors of the Italian flag: green, white and red.

Exactly 80 years ago - on June 2, 1946 - the Italians abolished the monarchy in a referendum and opted for a republic. It was the first free election after more than 20 years of dictatorship by the fascist Benito Mussolini (1883-1945). Women were allowed to vote for the first time.

Parade through the Fori Imperiali

The large military parade along the Via dei Fori Imperiali, which was once laid out under Mussolini and leads from the Colosseum past the Roman Forum to Piazza Venezia, was attended by Mattarella as well as head of government Giorgia Meloni and several ministers from her cabinet. Various military and police units and armored vehicles paraded past the grandstand.