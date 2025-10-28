Helmets will be compulsory when skiing in Italy in future. sda

From November 1, helmets will be compulsory throughout Italy for all skiers, snowboarders and sledgers. Anyone caught without head protection will have to reckon with hefty fines and even the withdrawal of their ski pass.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From November 1, helmets will be compulsory on all Italian ski slopes for all age groups

. Anyone who skis without a helmet risks a fine of between 100 and 150 euros - and in the event of a repeat offense, the ski pass will be revoked.

Switzerland still does not have a legal obligation, but has the highest helmet rate in Europe. Show more

Italy is pulling the safety cord: From this winter season, helmets will be compulsory on all ski slopes for all snow sports enthusiasts - whether on skis, snowboards or sledges. The regulation comes into force on November 1, 2025 and will therefore also affect many Swiss tourists who spend their vacations in South Tyrol or the Aosta Valley.

The German Foreign Office expressly refers to the new regulation in its travel information. It supplements an insurance obligation that has been in place since 2022: anyone who wants to hit the slopes in Italy must have liability insurance that covers possible damage to third parties.

High fines and ski pass withdrawal

As the ADAC writes, offenders face fines of between 100 and 150 euros. In the event of repeated misconduct, the ski pass can also be withdrawn or suspended. In addition, a blood alcohol limit of 0.5 applies in Italy - anyone who skis while drunk risks a fine of up to 1000 euros. A blood alcohol level of 0.8 or more is a criminal offense.

Switzerland continues to rely on personal responsibility

There is no legal obligation to wear a helmet in Switzerland. Germany and France have also dispensed with binding regulations to date. Only in Austria is it compulsory for children and young people to wear helmets in almost all federal states - usually up to the age of 15.

Nevertheless, Switzerland is the European leader when it comes to wearing helmets. According to the trade magazine "Snow Online", over 90 percent of all skiers and snowboarders in this country wear a helmet. The reason for this is the "exemplary educational work" of the ski resorts.