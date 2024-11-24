Toll booth in Italy (symbolic image). Picture: IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

The Italian government is taking a much tougher stance on traffic offenses. Drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs face draconian penalties.

Carlotta Henggeler

Italy has significantly tightened up its road traffic regulations: in future, drivers will have to reckon with sometimes drastic penalties if they break the rules. The reform is intended to reduce the number of road deaths. Last year, more than 3,000 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Italy, as reported by "Spiegel.de".

The government led by right-wing conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking a particularly tough line on drink and drug driving: Anyone driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.5 to 0.8 per mille must expect a fine of up to 2,000 euros (approx. 1,860 Swiss francs) and a driving license disqualification for up to six months.

Drivers with an alcohol level between 0.8 and 1.5 per mille risk a double fine. Drivers with an alcohol level of more than 1.5 per mille can expect to be imprisoned for up to six months.

However, the new traffic laws do not provide for a graduated model when it comes to drugs and driving. In future, anyone driving under the influence of drugs will face a driving license disqualification of up to three years.

Harsher penalties for speeding and talking on the phone at the wheel

Speeding drivers will also be asked to pay more. A fine of 700 euros (652 Swiss francs) would already be due for exceeding the speed limit by more than ten km/h.

If the offense occurs within a built-up area, the fine increases to up to 880 euros (820 francs) and a driving license suspension for 15 to 30 days.

Using a cell phone while driving will also result in a higher fine in Italy in future: anyone using a cell phone at the wheel, whether to make a call or chat, will have to pay up to 1000 euros (932 francs). In the event of a repeat offense, up to 1400 euros (1305 francs) and a driving license suspension of up to three months will be due. Anyone who causes an accident while using a cell phone will lose their driving license for up to six months.