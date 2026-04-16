Rocío Muñoz Morales

Rocío Muñoz Morales has spoken in detail for the first time about her break-up with Raoul Bova. In an interview with "Vanity Fair Italia", the Spanish actress describes a reaction without anger - but with deep disappointment and a clear focus on her daughters.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Rocío Muñoz Morales speaks for the first time in "Vanity Fair Italia" about her separation from Raoul Bova - without anger, but with deep disappointment.

Her priority from the outset was to protect her daughters; she deliberately refused to engage in public arguments.

With her book "La vita adesso", the actress accompanies her personal new beginning. Show more

Rocío Muñoz Morales breaks her silence. In an interview with "Vanity Fair Italia", the Spanish actress speaks openly for the first time about her break-up with Raoul Bova - and paints a picture of a woman who consciously decided against escalation.

"I never had any anger towards him, not even at the beginning. I was disappointed in a way that can hardly be described - and permanently in disbelief," she says. Instead of media confrontation or public recriminations, she chose a different path right from the start.

Her two daughters are at the center of her energy. "From the very first minute, I understood that my only task was to protect the children, and I put all my energy into that," she explains.

Book as a new beginning

As far as the relationship itself is concerned, she rejects extreme self-criticism: "I bear no responsibility: I loved, respected, protected and supported" - even though she admits to having questioned herself several times during the relationship.

The real break was not only caused by the events themselves, but by the way they were handled afterwards: "Many people should have known their place and, above all, respected the privacy of two minors."

Muñoz Morales also accompanies the new phase of her life in literature: her book "La vita adesso" (La Corte Editore) accompanies this transition and transforms the personal experience into a concrete new beginning. She continues to deliberately keep her daughters out of social networks.