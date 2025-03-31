Italy's governing Lega party led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is launching an initiative against EU rearmament plans. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Fabio Frustaci

Italy's ruling party Lega wants to propose an initiative to the European far-right group "Patriots for Europe" (PfE), to which it belongs together with the Austrian FPÖ, to amend the EU Commission's ReArm Europe plan to rearm Europe.

With its "ReArm Europe Plan", the Commission wants to allow EU member states to incur new debt for their defense without risking an EU deficit procedure.

A new EU fund with 150 billion euros in loans for defense investments is also planned. Show more

"Europe's citizens deserve investment in jobs, health and internal security. Neither mega-investments for the purchase of armaments nor a rearmament plan that is believed to be dead are necessary," said the Lega on Sunday. They are hoping for a broad debate in the EU Parliament on their initiative.

However, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to avoid this debate at all costs, according to a press release. More details about the Lega's proposed amendments to the ReArm Europe plan have not yet been released. In contrast to its ally Forza Italia led by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Lega led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is opposing the rearmament plan.

