Summer is slowly approaching - and with it the vacation season. If you don't yet know where to go, a look at the data will help: In many countries, a large proportion of tourism is concentrated in just a few months.
UN Tourism, a specialized agency of the United Nations for tourism, measures this through the so-called international arrivals - i.e. the number of travellers from abroad who arrive in a country and stay there for at least one night. Domestic tourists are not included in this figure.
This data shows: Arrivals peak between June and September in particular.
The concentration is particularly high in classic vacation destinations. In Greece, for example, around 38% of the 38 million annual arrivals occur in July and August. In Croatia, the figure is almost half (47%).
If you want to avoid the crowds, you should avoid these destinations in high summer and visit in the low season instead. In contrast, tourism is more evenly distributed in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland. In Spain and Portugal, the trend is also comparatively more balanced.
However, this does not mean that it is quiet there in summer. Spain records almost 99 million arrivals every year - so even 11 percent in July still corresponds to a very large number of travelers.
The consequences are clearly visible on the ground: in Mallorca, for example, people are constantly protesting against mass tourism. Under slogans such as "Less tourism, more life", they are demanding, among other things, a limit on visitor numbers and stricter rules for vacation rentals.
The following diagram shows the distribution of arrivals in popular European tourist countries over the course of the year.