Australia is experiencing the heaviest onset of winter since the mid-1980s. Up to 40 centimetres of snow have been measured in the east of the country. Some are building snowmen, while others are struggling with slippery roads.

Adrian Kammer

In the Australian state of New South Wales, heavy snowfall created wintry conditions.

While ski resorts are rejoicing, drivers are suffering due to the slippery roads.

An unusually strong cold front with Antarctic air caused the unusual weather conditions. Show more

State of emergency in Australia: in the state of New South Wales, heavy snowfall transformed the region into a winter wonderland. Up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow have brought joy to winter sports enthusiasts and caused problems on the roads over the past few days.

Tourism benefits, traffic suffers

In the Perisher and Thredbo ski resorts, operators are reporting "ideal conditions". After a few weak years, many are hoping for a successful season. The hotels are well booked and local businesses are also doing well.

The situation on the roads is different: Slippery roads and poor visibility led to numerous incidents. Some communities at higher altitudes were inaccessible at times.

Antarctic air mass as the trigger

The change in weather was triggered by a cold front that brought cold air from Antarctica to south-eastern Australia. According to meteorologists, this was one of the most severe cold spells in the past 40 years.

