The stricter entry controls under the Trump administration have landed two German teenage tourists in Hawaii in jail instead of on the beach. The travel warnings for the USA have been adjusted.

Two German tourists are denied entry to Hawaii despite having valid papers and no criminal record.

The two 18- and 19-year-old teenagers are interrogated on arrival at Honolulu Airport, handcuffed, detained in prison and deported after 24 hours.

The authorities' reasoning: The planned stay of three weeks was suspiciously long. The allegation: the two young women had wanted to work illegally in Hawaii. Show more

Hours of interrogation, body searches and handcuffs - two German globetrotters experienced this less than hospitable treatment when they arrived at Honolulu Airport in Hawaii. Instead of celebrating the end of their trip around the world on the beach, they found themselves in a prison cell - and were immediately deported.

The two friends had all the documents they needed to enter the USA: a valid ESTA entry permit, enough money and a return ticket. They were treated like criminals, one of the two young women told the "Ostsee-Zeitung" newspaper.

A fate that many travelers currently fear. In March 2025, international arrivals in the USA fell by 11.6 percent compared to the previous year. European countries such as Germany, which recorded a decline of 29 percent, are particularly affected.

Suspiciously spontaneous travel style

The two German tourists had apparently made themselves suspicious because they had traveled spontaneously and had not booked a hotel in advance. According to the travel news portal "Beat of Hawaii": "In many cases, travelers without clear accommodation plans, a well-defined itinerary or proof of sufficient funds may be denied entry."

The US immigration authorities also apparently took offense at the planned three-week stay: after all, American tourists only stay in Hawaii for two to five days on average, while Europeans stay for two weeks. With a stay of three weeks, it was therefore assumed that the two young women would have wanted to work illegally.

As numerous other cases have already been documented in which tourists in the USA have been arrested and deported for no reason, Germany has now issued US travel warnings due to unpredictable entry controls, among other things.

Switzerland has also adapted its US travel advice: Failure to comply with entry regulations could result in refoulement, arrest or detention, according to the corresponding website of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).