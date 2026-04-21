ARCHIVE - President Donald Trump speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Keystone

The Japanese government has largely lifted its historic restrictions on arms exports abroad.

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As reported by the Kyodo news agency, the changes approved by the cabinet and the National Security Council are aimed at "expanding Japan's security cooperation with partner countries". This means that the country is increasingly turning away from the pacifist course it adopted after the Second World War.

In future, the country will be allowed to sell armaments classified as "lethal weapons" to countries with which Japan has certain defense agreements. According to Kyodo, exports to conflict regions will also be possible in exceptional cases.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is regarded as an advocate of a tough security policy. Among other things, the relaxation of export restrictions is seen as an attempt to expand the domestic arms industry. Until now, Japanese companies have largely been restricted to producing for the country's own armed forces. Neighboring countries North Korea and China in particular, which are rapidly arming themselves militarily, are increasingly perceived as a threat in Japan.

Tokyo's national security depends heavily on its traditional ally, the USA. However, since US President Donald Trump's second term in office, the United States has been perceived as an increasingly unreliable partner. Trump has repeatedly questioned US security guarantees to its allies.