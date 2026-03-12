When punctuality is the most important thing: Because Japanese Minister Kimi Onoda arrived five minutes late for a cabinet meeting, she apologized to the nation on television.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Japanese minister has apologized to the nation on television - for being slightly late.

Minister Kimi Onoda had previously arrived five minutes late for a cabinet meeting.

In her speech, she asked for apologies and explained that the delay was due to an accident that had blocked the highway. Show more

According to the cliché, people in Japan are considered to be orderly, polite - and extremely punctual. The importance of the virtue of punctuality in the Far Eastern island state has now been demonstrated by a curious incident for Western observers: a Japanese minister publicly asked the nation for forgiveness for being five minutes late.

"I apologize for being five minutes late for the cabinet meeting today," said Minister Kimi Onoda in a highly official statement to assembled media representatives, as TV footage shows. According to the minister, an accident on the highway had paralyzed traffic. She would "try to handle such unexpected situations better in future", she said: "I ask you to accept my apologies".

Previously, as can be seen in the footage from the Japanese television station, the Japanese Minister for Economic Security had run past media representatives into the meeting room in front of the cameras.