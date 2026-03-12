  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Untimely due to accident Japanese minister arrives five minutes late - and apologizes to the nation

Maximilian Haase

12.3.2026

When punctuality is the most important thing: Because Japanese Minister Kimi Onoda arrived five minutes late for a cabinet meeting, she apologized to the nation on television.

12.03.2026, 19:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Japanese minister has apologized to the nation on television - for being slightly late.
  • Minister Kimi Onoda had previously arrived five minutes late for a cabinet meeting.
  • In her speech, she asked for apologies and explained that the delay was due to an accident that had blocked the highway.
Show more

According to the cliché, people in Japan are considered to be orderly, polite - and extremely punctual. The importance of the virtue of punctuality in the Far Eastern island state has now been demonstrated by a curious incident for Western observers: a Japanese minister publicly asked the nation for forgiveness for being five minutes late.

"I apologize for being five minutes late for the cabinet meeting today," said Minister Kimi Onoda in a highly official statement to assembled media representatives, as TV footage shows. According to the minister, an accident on the highway had paralyzed traffic. She would "try to handle such unexpected situations better in future", she said: "I ask you to accept my apologies".

Previously, as can be seen in the footage from the Japanese television station, the Japanese Minister for Economic Security had run past media representatives into the meeting room in front of the cameras.

More on the topic

New fitness trend. 10,000 steps were yesterday - now comes the Japanese Walk

New fitness trend10,000 steps were yesterday - now comes the Japanese Walk

Excluded from the throne. The sad fate of Japan's Princess Aiko

Excluded from the throneThe sad fate of Japan's Princess Aiko

Surprising result. Pokémon turns 30 - who is the Swiss people's favorite?

Surprising resultPokémon turns 30 - who is the Swiss people's favorite?