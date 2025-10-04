Sanae Takaichi is now considered the favorite for the office of prime minister. KEYSTONE

Sanae Takaichi has made history: The arch-conservative politician is the first woman to become chairwoman of Japan's ruling LDP party - and could soon become prime minister.

Sanae Takaichi has become the first woman to be elected leader of the ruling LDP and is considered the favorite to become prime minister.

Despite losing the Upper House majority in July, she is expected to be elected head of government on October 15.

The fragmented opposition has little chance of putting forward a joint candidate. Show more

Former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi is the first woman to be elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a run-off election, the arch-conservative Takaichi won with 185 votes against the moderate candidate Shinjiro Koizumi, who received 156 votes. The election result was made up of votes from LDP party members as well as votes from ordinary party members.

After taking over the party chairmanship, 64-year-old Takaichi is also likely to be elected Japan's next - and first female - prime minister later this month.

It is true that the coalition of the LDP and its junior partner Komeito lost its majority in the Upper House elections in July and has only formed a minority government since then. Nevertheless, the LDP leader is also likely to be elected head of government in parliament.

Right-wing populist parties have gained popularity

Alternatively, the fragmented opposition camp would have to agree on a joint candidate, which currently seems impossible. It is expected that the post of prime minister will be decided on October 15.

This would be Japan's fourth prime minister in just five years. Most recently, Shigeru Ishiba resigned at the beginning of September after less than a year in office. He justified his decision with his party's historic defeat in the Upper House election in July.

The reason for the dissatisfaction of many Japanese with their government was the sharp rise in prices in recent years and the increasing immigration of migrants. Right-wing populist minor parties, in particular the openly xenophobic Sanseito, have recently gained in popularity.

Could cause tensions with China and South Korea

After the comparatively liberal Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi is now likely to lead the LDP back onto a right-wing conservative course. In the past, it has repeatedly expressed criticism of immigration and takes a tough political stance towards the People's Republic of China. As an ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, she also shares his nationalist and revisionist views.

Among other things, Takaichi is known for pilgrimages to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo. The Shinto shrine commemorates those who died in wars for the Japanese Empire - including convicted and executed war criminals. For critics, the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo is a symbol of former militarism. In the past, visits by Japanese politicians and offerings at the shrine repeatedly triggered tensions with China and South Korea, against whom Japan's aggression during the Second World War was directed.

