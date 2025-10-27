Argentina's President Javier Milei reacts after the polls close in the parliamentary election. Image: Keystone/AP/Rodrigo Abd

The ultra-liberal head of state's radical reform program has stalled after initial successes. The results of the mid-term elections have given Milei new momentum for his agenda.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite corruption scandals surrounding him and a weakening economy, Argentina's ultra-liberal President Javier Milei has achieved a surprising success in the mid-term congressional elections.

Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, received more than 40 percent of the vote and thus won almost half of the lower house seats, according to local media reports citing electoral authorities, who had counted more than 97 percent of the votes by Sunday evening (local time).

She also won in six of the eight provinces in which a third of the Senate was newly elected.

The strong result ensures that Milei has enough support in Congress to defend his presidential veto over parliamentary resolutions, prevent impeachment proceedings and push through his ambitious plans for tax and labor reforms in the coming months. Show more

Despite corruption scandals surrounding him and a weakening economy, Argentina's ultra-liberal President Javier Milei has achieved a surprising success in the mid-term congressional elections. His party "La Libertad Avanza" (Freedom Advances) secured a good 40 percent of the vote, according to the electoral office after almost all the votes had been counted. The left-wing opposition received just under 32 percent. Despite compulsory voting, voter turnout was just 68 percent.

"Today is a historic day. The Argentine people are leaving decay behind and opting for progress," said Milei to his supporters. "Today the construction of the great Argentina begins." He announced that he would continue with his reform agenda and called on the governors of the provinces to work together.

Mood test for Milei's presidency

The vote, in which half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate were replaced, was also seen as a mood test at the halfway point of Milei's presidency. With his tough austerity policy, he has succeeded in balancing the budget and reducing the inflation rate. However, the hoped-for economic upturn has yet to materialize.

So far, Milei has only had a few representatives from his party in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Most recently, he governed largely by decree, but his legislative initiatives were repeatedly stopped in Congress. As a result, Milei's ambitious reform agenda has stalled.

Milei increases support in Congress

With Sunday's result, Milei and his allies in Congress could achieve at least a third of the mandates. This would achieve the quorum required to defend his presidential veto against parliamentary resolutions. He can also see the vote as a mandate to push ahead with the liberalization of the country.

The good election result should also reassure Milei's allies in Washington. The US government recently provided the highly indebted country with additional liquidity through a currency swap worth 20 billion US dollars. In an unusual move, the Treasury Department in Washington also bought up pesos on a large scale to support the exchange rate of Argentina's national currency.

US financial aid depends on election success

US President Donald Trump made his aid for Argentina dependent on Milei's victory in the mid-term elections. "If he loses, we will no longer be generous," said Trump during a recent visit by Milei to the White House. Now the Argentinian has delivered for the time being.

But the underlying problems of South America's second-largest economy remain. Despite the initial success of Milei's reform course, the economy is not really picking up. Many people have lost their jobs and investors are holding back in view of the uncertain situation. Industrial production has collapsed due to poor competitiveness and cheap imports, and the inflation rate is still over 30 percent a year. Argentina is also more than 300 billion US dollars in debt abroad.

Corruption scandals tarnish Milei's image

In addition, several corruption scandals surrounding Milei have tarnished his image as an independent political rebel who wants to be completely different from the South American country's establishment. Milei himself also promoted the cryptocurrency $LIBRA on the X platform, shortly after which the initiators sold their shares, the value collapsed and investors lost an estimated 200 million US dollars.

His sister and most important political advisor, Karina Milei, is accused of demanding bribes for pharmaceutical orders from the public sector for the disabled. She rejects the accusations. Shortly before the election, Milei's leading candidate in the province of Buenos Aires, José Luis Espert, also dropped out of the race. It had previously come to light that Espert had received 200,000 US dollars in consultancy fees from an entrepreneur who is wanted in the USA for drug trafficking.