An appearance at the right-wing movement Turning Point USA should actually be a home game for JD Vance. But Donald Trump's vice president speaks in front of an empty audience, has to defend himself against heckling and justify his work. The former Republican star is becoming increasingly unpopular.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 14, JD Vance appeared before an empty crowd at a once well-attended Turning Point USA meeting.

The organizer blames it on "left-wing groups".

Vance talks about the Pope, Iran, Ukraine, Gaza and the Epstein scandal.

According to polls, Vance is the most unpopular vice president in history, but enjoys great popularity among cartoonists.

The conservative Financial Times now doubts that Vance will succeed Trump one day. Show more

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a right-wing populist initiative that promotes conservative points of view. It was founded by Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in September 2025, and is continued by his widow Erika Kirk.

Most recently, TPUSA events have attracted tens of thousands: at the end of October, Erika Kirk said that no one could replace her husband in the organization. "But I do see some similarities between my husband and Vice President JD Vance, I do."

On April 14, things look very different in Athens, Georgia. Erika Kirk will not be performing after, according to the organizer, "very serious threats" were made against the widow. The headliner is JD Vance, who obviously doesn't appeal to the audience.

Yawning emptiness despite free tickets

Only a few people find their way into the hall, which actually holds 8,000 people, reports the right-wing broadcaster "NewsNation". This is despite the fact that 10,000 free tickets were distributed, explains Andrew Kolvet from TPUSA.

Doors were supposed to close at 4 for the Turning Point event that had announced starting time at 5. I got in a few after 4 and this is the scene: pic.twitter.com/YWP5m2q1i8 — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) April 14, 2026

"It turned out that mischief was being made with the ticket sales system. Left-wing groups tried to get their hands on the tickets. But we still had over 2000 people, mainly students, which is the equivalent of a large university event," says Kolvet about the "great event".

Same at 5 https://t.co/FhoJs0GmVu — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) April 15, 2026

Perhaps some visitors didn't come because Erika Kirk didn't show up. But perhaps the low attendance also shows just how unpopular the event's main attraction is: "J.D. Vance is the most unpopular new vice president in history," notes Washington Monthly.

Most unpopular vice president ever

While Erika Kirk thinks highly of the 41-year-old, the American public is not so convinced: although 41.7 percent are satisfied with his work, 44.8 percent are dissatisfied, resulting in a score of -3.1. By comparison: his boss has a score of -0.9.

Can the Vice President in Athens, Georgia, make up ground with his statements? Vance touches on some hot potatoes, but doesn't come across as very convincing. Here are 5 examples:

Vance on Trump's dispute with the Pope

"I think it's very, very important that the pope be careful when he talks about theological issues," says Vance on Donald Trump's dispute with Leo XIV - see video at the top. "One of the problems is that you have to be careful when you speak out on theological issues. You have to make sure it's grounded in truth."

Vance on the war in Iran

Vance negotiated with the Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Islamabad, Pakistan: Is he the right person to talk to? "You never know," explains the Republican. There have been no talks between high-ranking government representatives for 49 years, explains Vance.

What the hell is JD Vance talking about?



No wonder why he failed at reaching a deal with Iran. He's just as insane as his boss:



"My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane. Because she and I have an agreement that she's not going to do that,… pic.twitter.com/VJ9IqgERoW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 12, 2026

There is a lot of mistrust, but: "I think the people we're sitting across from want to make a deal. [...] But you never know, do you? I've sat across from US senators who I thought we agreed with. And you never know with those people, do you? But I won't say who: You can guess."

Éste Vance está desesperado al igual que el pedofilo. Irán les dió una lección en lo militar y ahora en lo diplomático.

El vicepresidente de EEUU James D. Vance, afirmó que el presidente del país, Donald Trump, busca llegar a "un gran acuerdo" con Irán. pic.twitter.com/bvPGT9ei2p — Adel El Zabayar (@Zabayar) April 15, 2026

The primary goal of the negotiations was to deny Tehran the nuclear bomb. The ceasefire is proving its worth. No progress has been made yet because his boss is daring to make a big deal: "The president doesn't want to make a small deal. He wants to make the big deal." Trump offered that Iran would "flourish" economically if it gave up its nuclear arsenal.

Vance on the Gaza war

In response to an interjection about the US bombing children, Vance said: "When we came into office, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute disaster. You know who reached a peace agreement for Gaza? Donald J. Trump."

Israel bombed Gaza on 36 of the past 40 days while the war raged in Iran https://aje.news/udp489



[image or embed] — Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 9. April 2026 um 18:30

Today, more humanitarian aid would reach Gaza "than at any time in the past five years". Washington had "taken the situation seriously" - see video at the top.

JD Vance got heckled at a Turning Point USA event over Gaza.



His response: blame Biden.



Someone in the room — at a conservative event — stood up and said you’re killing children.



Vance’s answer was to point at the previous administration.



2,000 dead in Lebanon. Al-Khiam… pic.twitter.com/OS3osgvecu — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 14, 2026

In fact, someone else is to blame for the suffering of the Palestinians: "So if you, sir, want to complain about what's happening in Gaza, why don't you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We're the administration that solved the problem."

Vance on the Ukraine war

"There was someone who came up to me [at an event]," Vance says. "And I'm sure it was a great person. It was a Ukrainian American in Cleveland, Ohio. I was running for the Senate. There are a lot of Ukrainian Americans in Cleveland, Ohio."

Israel bombed Gaza on 36 of the past 40 days while the war raged in Iran https://aje.news/udp489



[image or embed] — Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 9. April 2026 um 18:30

That election in Ohio, by the way, was in the fall of 2022. "And this person got very upset because I said, 'We should stop funding the Ukraine war. Okay? And I obviously still believe that."

JD Vance: Stopping funding for Ukraine is one of the things I’m proudest we’ve done in this administration. pic.twitter.com/iJy5453j0J — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2026

It was one of the biggest accomplishments of his administration, he said, "We told Europe they could buy weapons if they wanted to, but the U.S. is no longer buying weapons and sending them to Ukraine."

Vance on the Epstein case

Yes, Jeffrey Epstein was a "son of a bitch", says Vance. Yes, the deceased pedophile had "extraordinary relationships" with intelligence agencies at home and abroad as well as the rich and powerful, the vice president admits. "I'm probably more obsessed with it than most people in this room," he assures the audience.

VANCE DEFENDS TRUMP’S EPSTEIN COMMENTS



“I have to defend the President on this because when he said that it was a hoax, what he was talking about was this democratic idea that he's connected to Epstein…Like, the president has said he knew Jeffrey Epstein, and he was a scumbag.… pic.twitter.com/r0nTR3wszq — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 15, 2026

Then Vance pulls out this story: "When you see someone say something in an email, suggest it.... You know, there was an e-mail I read a while back that was about... You know, one person emailed Jeffrey Epstein: 'Oh, they had really nice pizzas and grape soda,' or something like that."

This email between Epstein and JD Vance’s tech oligarch benefactor Peter Thiel where they plan to “collapse” society to create investment opportunities for themselves. pic.twitter.com/xER9FPRzcZ — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 16, 2026

And what does that remind JD Vance of? "It sounded like the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. And here it was in a guy's email. And my reaction was: we should absolutely investigate this person." He will follow up to see if that happens, Vance adds. Sexual abuse must be punished, "regardless of whether you are powerful or not".

"We're not shielding anything."



Vice President JD Vance was asked about the Epstein files Monday and took the opportunity to defend President Trump and his handling of the ongoing saga.



"The president has been very clear," Vance said.



Read more: https://t.co/vRmKhJcCNT pic.twitter.com/3T8Ql5UPs0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 29, 2025

Yes, the powerful must be punished, but he must defend the president: "Everyone in Palm Beach knows everyone," says Vance, playing down the neighborly relationship between Trump and Epstein. "The president has said that he knew Jeffrey Epstein and that he was a scumbag. But it's clear from these emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump, and Donald Trump hated Jeffrey Epstein."

Vance as a caricature

The Vice President has not been able to show any successes recently. It was not only the Iran negotiations that initially failed. Vance's election campaign support for Hungary's now de-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also backfired spectacularly.

At least the cartoonists are happy.

War criminals, spitting on the memories of the young men and women they sent off to die… for nothing. May I live long enough to see these monsters face justice. Nuremberg 2.0 will be a spectacle for the entire world to behold. Cartoon by @pxmolina.bsky.social



[image or embed] — Eric Badofsky (@ebadofsky.bsky.social) 20. März 2026 um 05:20

Recurring🧵of cartoons: when you get to the end, click on Read 1 more reply. If you save a cartoon, keep caption w/ artist's name & handle. Previous 🧵s under Feeds tab of my profile. Bruce MacKinnon @mackinnonart.bsky.social



[image or embed] — Fiona "Fi" Webster 🌎🌍🌏 (@fiona-webster22.bsky.social) 14. April 2026 um 23:01

Brilliant. Note: #Vance's shoes are too big for him. Will

he be thrown under the bus by #BillionaireBoys? https://t.co/VrEJ0nyCp3 — Robin Strasser (@robinstrasser) April 14, 2026

Vice President at the end?

The conservative Financial Times now doubts that he will one day succeed Donald Trump: "Vance is stumbling", the paper notes. "So he is no longer the obvious successor to Trump. The president has made a habit of teasing Vance lightly at public events."

JD Vance on Donald Trump’s Truth Social post depicting himself as Jesus:



“Trump was posting a joke and, of course, he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case.” pic.twitter.com/G6tzb85Urg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 13, 2026

The left-wing "New Republic" rejoices because Vance's TPUSA event in Georgia was so "embarrassingly empty". And right-wing podcaster Candace Owens, of all people, makes it public that "Fox News" showed pictures of previous TPUSA meetings to hide how little support there really was from the audience - see the X-Post below.

Candace Owens exposes Turning Point USA for using fake footage on Fox News. She reveals they spliced together old events to hide the fact that Vice President JD Vance spoke to an empty room. The propaganda machine is collapsing in real time. pic.twitter.com/wLLCohwRbS — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 16, 2026

Incidentally, this is not the only "friendly fire" from Candace Owens: the right-wing activist is also firing sharply against Erika Kirk. She doesn't believe in death threats: "You canceled because of lousy ticket sales," she accuses the widow. "People don't believe you and won't stand up for you because you find it difficult to tell the truth about even the most basic facts."

Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the… https://t.co/5MWC9SOZo5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 14, 2026

There is clearly rumbling within the Maga community: whether JD Vance will survive this Republican political crisis remains to be seen.