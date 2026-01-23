Vance was probably using the analogy to explain the current cost of living crisis in the US. Jim Watson/POOL AFP/AP/dpa

US Vice President JD Vance has caused a stir with an unusual metaphor: in a speech, he compared the economic situation in the US to the doomed luxury liner Titanic. The comparison went down badly with political opponents and in the social media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a speech, US Vice President JD Vance equated his country's economy with the sunken ship "Titanic", of all things. Vance was probably using the analogy to explain the current cost of living crisis in the USA.

However, he was met with ridicule from some Democrats and on social media.

What exactly did Vance say?

"Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America. And yes, there is an affordability crisis caused by Joe Biden's policies," Vance first said, alluding to the Democratic former president.

Then came the key quote: "The Titanic can't be turned around overnight. It takes time to fix what's broken."

This was met with derision from the Democrats. "You do NOT turn the Titanic OVER," wrote Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on X. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who like Pritzker belongs to the Democratic Party, posted a mocking meme.

It shows a sequence of the Vance speech, with music from the famous "Titanic" film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio playing in the background. The meme also shows what is probably the most famous scene in the movie on the bow of the ship. But instead of Jack and Rose, it shows Vance and US President Donald Trump hugging.

Cost of living crisis

During his election campaign , Trump promised Americans a lower cost of living. However, many complain about high prices in supermarkets, for example. Although Trump, as a former businessman, was credited with expertise in the field of economics, recent poll results show dwindling support in this area in particular.

The Democrats are making the high costs for consumers in the USA an issue ahead of the congressional elections in November. Trump accuses the Democrats of deliberately planting the issue.

The "Titanic", the unsinkable ship that sank

The "Titanic" set sail from Southampton, England, on April 10, 1912, with more than 2,200 people on board for its maiden voyage to New York. After a few days , the luxury liner, which was considered unsinkable, struck an iceberg - and sank. More than 1500 people died. At the end of the 1990s, James Cameron filmed the story with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.