Meanwhile, Republican running mate J. D. Vance is on the campaign trail - in a specially printed plane like his boss, of course.

Disparaging remarks from Trump's running mate about "childless cat ladies", his disdain for Trump and other controversial changes of opinion call J. D. Vance's credibility into question.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more controversial statements from Trump's running mate J.D. Vance are causing unrest among Republicans.

A former student colleague of Vance forwarded 90 emails and text messages from Vance to the New York Times

Vance has come under further criticism for defamatory statements about "childless cat ladies", among other things.

Despite poor poll ratings, Trump continues to stand by Vance and praise his work. Show more

There is great concern among Republicans. Donald Trump's running mate, J. D. Vance (39), is responsible for the unrest. More and more of his controversial statements from the past are coming to light.

A former fellow student at Yale Law School has forwarded around 90 emails and text messages to the New York Times, most of which she received from Vance between 2014 and 2017.

Friendship broke up three years ago

Sofia Nelson, now a public defender in Detroit, is a trans woman and says she and Vance were once close friends. However, she says they fell out in 2021 when Vance publicly announced that he supported a ban on gender reassignment care for minors in Arkansas.

Nelson hopes the emails will influence voters' opinion of Vance. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, she explained that she misses the J.D. Vance of old.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Vance campaign said it was "unfortunate" that someone would share "decades-old private conversations between friends." "Senator Vance values his friendships with people across the political spectrum," the statement said.

Fellow student and trans woman Sofia Nelson, fellow student of J.D. Vance. Sylvia Jarrus/New York Times

"He has openly admitted that some of his views from the past decade have changed after becoming a father and starting a family, and he has explained in detail why he has changed his mind about President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares about Sofia and wishes Sofia well."

What Vance texted in his emails a few years ago might make him uncomfortable today. In 2016, for example, he wrote that he could never support Trump because he was a "disaster". "He is simply a bad person. A morally reprehensible human being."

Vance also criticized the Republican Party, writing that it had "nothing to offer that is as attractive as the demagogue." By the demagogue, Vance probably meant Donald Trump, the one figure who attracts people's attention and support, while the Republican party as a whole has nothing to offer.

J. D. Vance: "I hate the police"

In 2014, he said the following about the police because of their brutal actions: "I hate the police. Given the negative experiences I've had in recent years, I can't imagine what a black man has to go through."

J.D. Vance wrote to his fellow student in 2014: "I hate the police." Screenshot Sofia Nelson/New York Times

In December 2015, Sofia Nelson wrote to J.D. Vance that a Muslim friend had said that women who wear hijabs no longer felt safe doing simple things like going to the grocery store.

Vance responded: "I'm obviously outraged by Trump's rhetoric, and most of all I worry about how welcome Muslim citizens feel in their own country. But I also think that people have always believed in crazy crap. (...) And there have always been demagogues willing to take advantage of people who believe in crazy crap."

J. D. Vance to fellow student Sofia Nelson, 2016. Screenshot Sofia Nelson/New York Times

In September 2016, he wrote to his colleague, "The more white people consider voting for Trump, the more black people will suffer. I truly believe that."

Repost of dolphin attack on woman

In February, he posted a tweet showing a woman "being raped by a dolphin and enjoying it".

Harris campaign releases statement on JD Vance dolphin story titled: 'JD Vance is a Creep' https://t.co/9g7tWyURkK — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 26, 2024

According to social media users, the problem is that the words "woman" and "dolphin" were tagged, leading them to conclude that the user had apparently searched for dolphin pornography.

Rant on FOX News

Vance also made a name for himself in an interview with Fox News in 2021 with defamatory statements: "The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How can it make sense that we've given our country to people who have no direct interest in it?"

He also referred to women like Kamala Harris who have not had children as "childless cat ladies who are unhappy in their own lives and therefore want to impose "their misery" on the rest of the country.

J. D. Vance on "childless cat ladies".

Interview with Tucker Carlson on FOX News, 2021.

And further: "These people realize they're unhappy. They live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City and have spent their whole lives trying to win a status game. (...) They look at middle America and the people who are very happy with their lives and the choices they've made. They hate normal Americans for choosing family over these ridiculous status games in New York."

Vance's pride in his family

Vance also took a swipe at journalists: "You know this, Tucker, the unhappiest people in the mainstream media are these mediocre journalists who find all their self-worth in their lousy jobs instead of their families."

"The thing you're most proud of is the fact that you have children," Vance said when asked about his comments from back then. What gives life the most meaning is the family, not achievements such as degrees.

"When I raised the issue that we don't have enough babies, many liberals and many on the left said we could just replace American children with immigrants." He has nothing against immigrants and is married to the daughter of immigrants. "But when a society doesn't have enough children to replace itself, that's an extremely dangerous and destabilizing thing."

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J. D. Vance embraces his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024. Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vance is married to the daughter of Indian immigrants and has three children.

Poor poll ratings

Trump has hardly commented on the embarrassments of his running mate so far. He only defended Vance, who was mainly raised by his grandmother, on the subject of "cat ladies": "He grew up in a very interesting family constellation and thinks that family is a good thing. You can definitely say that, I think."

Not everyone seems to see it that way: Vance currently has the worst poll numbers of any vice presidential candidate. According to CNN, his popularity has fallen by six points since the party convention. In previous decades, this figure for the vice candidates averaged +18 points.

Even Trump's former high-ranking staffers are criticizing Vance. Alyssa Farah Griffin (35), communications director in 2020, warns of the "disaster" Vance, and: "There was apparently no vetting of J.D. Vance."

Trump stands by Vance

So far, Trump has stood by Vance and praised his "fantastic work". Replacing the running mate approved by the party convention would be very complicated. Vance would have to resign voluntarily - or die. A new party conference would then have to be held at short notice.

Trump therefore has little choice but to put on a good face and present his running mate in the best possible light, despite all the embarrassment.

