According to media reports, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates testified before a U.S. House of Representatives committee that he had been blackmailed by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Epstein knew about his extramarital affairs and used them as leverage against him, Gates reportedly said on Wednesday (local time) during his voluntary testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Epstein also tried to force him to resume their relationship using “many additional lies.” However, this attempt failed.

“I am deeply sorry”

In a prepared statement cited by several U.S. media outlets, Gates said he met Epstein in 2011 but cut off contact in 2014. Epstein had initially promised him that he could secure billions of dollars in donations for global health projects. However, nothing ever came of it.

“If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry,” Gates’ statement reportedly said. The hearing took place behind closed doors and without video recording.

The goal of the congressional committee

The Oversight Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives is tasked with conducting a political investigation into the abuse network of financier Epstein, who died in 2019. The New York multimillionaire had operated an abuse ring decades ago, with many women and minors falling victim to it. Over several years, Epstein is also alleged to have abused minors himself. He died in prison in 2019 at the age of 66. The autopsy report cited suicide as the cause of death.

According to reports, the 70-year-old Gates admits that meeting Epstein was a “serious misjudgment.” However, he claims he never observed any criminal behavior. “I was never on his island, his ranch, or at his home in Florida. I have never harmed anyone.” Before the hearing, Gates had expressed hope that his testimony would help achieve “justice for the victims.”

Republican committee chairman James Comer had said before the questioning began that members of Congress wanted to learn about Gates’ relationship with Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Comer emphasized that there were no allegations of wrongdoing against Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist is one of the richest men in the world. According to U.S. Department of Justice files, he had contact with Epstein, as did many other prominent figures from numerous countries. Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.