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Shocking moment in the video Jet skier rams whale and is injured

Nicole Agostini

8.5.2026

Just as he blows a fountain, the shock moment follows: a jet skier collides with a gray whale off the coast of Vancouver. Eyewitnesses capture the dramatic accident on video.

08.05.2026, 14:44

On May 4, a man on a jet ski rammed a gray whale. He was off the coast of Vancouver when the marine mammal surfaced.

The man was traveling very fast and was unable to avoid the animal in time. The man is injured in the collision and has to be taken to hospital as a result.

You can see this shocking moment in the video and also find out whether incidents like this happen more often.

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