Just as he blows a fountain, the shock moment follows: a jet skier collides with a gray whale off the coast of Vancouver. Eyewitnesses capture the dramatic accident on video.

Nicole Agostini

On May 4, a man on a jet ski rammed a gray whale. He was off the coast of Vancouver when the marine mammal surfaced.

The man was traveling very fast and was unable to avoid the animal in time. The man is injured in the collision and has to be taken to hospital as a result.

You can see this shocking moment in the video and also find out whether incidents like this happen more often.

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