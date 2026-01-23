In an Italian village, a gang robs a jewelry store. As the perpetrators get into their getaway car, fatal shots are fired. Now the final verdict: not self-defense, nearly 15 years in prison.

Here's what it's all about An Italian jeweler shot and killed two suspects during a robbery at his store.

The 72-year-old has now been sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison by a court in Rome.

In the judges' view, the man did not act in self-defense; he is alleged to have taken the law into his own hands. Summary created with

In Italy, a jeweler who shot and killed two perpetrators in an act of vigilante justice during a robbery at his store has been sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison. The man, now 72, was definitively found guilty in the final appeal by Italy’s highest court in Rome. Even in the view of the highest judges, he was no longer acting in self-defense. This upheld a ruling from a lower court.

In April 2021, a group of three men robbed a store in the northern Italian village of Grinzane Cavour. As they were already back on the street with their loot, the owner shot and killed two of them, a 44-year-old and a 58-year-old. The third suspect initially managed to escape but was later apprehended.

Jeweler: “I fired the shot to save my life”

The case has already made headlines in Italy on several occasions. Essentially, the issue was whether the jeweler had taken the law into his own hands during the robbery in the town of 2,000 residents or had acted in self-defense. The Court of Cassation in Rome has now upheld the appellate court’s sentence of 14 years and 10 months in prison. In the first instance, the businessman had even been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The jeweler claimed that he had wanted to call for help from his wife and daughter, who were also in the store. According to the investigation, however, the shots were not fired until the perpetrators were just about to get into their getaway car. In court, the jeweler read a personal statement. In it, he claimed: “I was afraid. I fired my gun to save my life—not to kill, but simply to avoid being killed.”

The jeweler had already been the victim of a robbery in 2015. At that time, the perpetrators made off with jewelry and cash totaling 270,000 euros.