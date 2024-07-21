Joe Biden is stepping down as presidential candidate. His family is treating the decision with a lot of love, while Democratic politicians are paying him the greatest respect.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a post on the X platform, US President Joe Biden does not want to run for another term in office.

Family members and companions react to this decision with great appreciation.

All content on the US elections can be found here in an overview. Show more

Wife Jill Biden

Jill Biden initially commented on her husband's withdrawal from the US presidential race with an emoji. The First Lady used her private account on the X platform to repost the corresponding post by US President Joe Biden with two pink hearts. Shortly beforehand, he had announced via social media Instagram, Facebook and X that he would no longer be running for a second term in the election in November. In recent weeks, the 81-year-old had come under massive pressure within his own party due to his age and mental state. Biden's withdrawal so close to the election is a dramatic turnaround and causes further chaos in an already historic US election year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

The leading Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has paid tribute to US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election campaign. Biden was not only a great president, but also a truly remarkable person. "His decision was certainly not easy, but he has once again put his country, his party and our future first," Schumer wrote in a statement. Today shows that Biden is "a true patriot and a great American".

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.



Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Granddaughter Naomi Biden

The granddaughter of US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to her grandfather after he withdrew from the presidential race. She is "simply proud" of her grandfather. Not only was he the most effective president of our time - and will continue to be, the 30-year-old wrote on the platform X. "Our world is better today in many ways thanks to him." He has probably already established himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in US history. She continued: "To the Americans who have always had his back: Remain hopeful." Naomi Biden is the daughter of Biden's son Hunter Biden.

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024

Senator Tammy Baldwin

"It has been an honor to work with Joe Biden to make real, meaningful change for working Wisconsin residents across our state," she emphasized. "Throughout this work, I have been inspired by his decency, integrity and dedication to service, and for that I am deeply grateful. Thank you, President Biden."

Jaime Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

"I am touched by the President's decision. Because this president, Joe Biden, has been a president of change, he's been a great leader, he's a good man, a decent man, who has done so much for this nation, who has done so much to see us as people, to value us, to fight for us."