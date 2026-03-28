Former first lady Jill Biden. (archive picture) Bild: sda

A bodyguard of former US First Lady Jill Biden has accidentally shot himself in the leg. The incident happened while she was driving.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Secret Service agent assigned to protect former US First Lady Jill Biden has shot himself in the leg.

Biden was not nearby when the incident occurred.

The man was treated in hospital and is in a stable condition. Show more

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect former US First Lady Jill Biden has become a danger to himself.

According to the authorities, the man accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. The wife of former President Joe Biden was not nearby at the time, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, told the AP news agency.

Man being treated in hospital

According to initial reports, the man was traveling in an unmarked car when he fired the shot, said Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department. Other officers had rushed to the injured man's aid. Guglielmi said the man was taken to a hospital, is being treated and is in stable condition.