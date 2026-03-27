A Secret Service officer of Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States, has shot himself in the leg. (archive picture) Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

A Secret Service employee responsible for protecting Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg and injured himself. The incident happened as he was escorting the former First Lady through an airport.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Secret Service officer responsible for protecting former First Lady Jill Biden has shot himself in the leg.

The shot was accidentally discharged as the officer was escorting Joe Biden's wife through the Philadelphia airport.

The injured man's condition is stable and he is being treated. Show more

A Secret Service employee responsible for protecting former US First Lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg during an operation. The accident occurred as the Secret Service officer was escorting former President Joe Biden's wife through Philadelphia International Airport, an official familiar with the incident told AFP news agency on Friday.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to AFP that an agency official had suffered a "non-life-threatening injury as a result of an accidental discharge of a service weapon at Philadelphia International Airport". According to the report, the incident occurred on Friday morning.

A US Secret Service special agent on former first lady Jill Biden's security detail accidentally shot their own leg at the Philadelphia International Airport, an agency official said. https://t.co/qs4df5TA47 pic.twitter.com/2oIhHTddoT — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2026

However, the spokesperson did not confirm which part of the body the employee injured, nor did he specify who was being protected during the operation. He simply stated: "The freedom of movement of the protected persons was not affected and they were not present at the time of the incident". No other people were injured. The officer is being examined in a local hospital and his condition is stable.