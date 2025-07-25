Former German President Joachim Gauck says on Markus Lanz's TV program that he is "appalled" by the Israeli government's military strikes in Gaza. Picture: ZDF

In the TV program of Markus Lanz, former German President Joachim Gauck finds critical words regarding the Israeli military strikes in Gaza. Words that did not come easily to him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joachim Gauck was a guest on Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show last night.

In his own words, the former German Federal President shares a "heartfelt solidarity" with Israel.

On the show, he explained why he nevertheless criticizes the country's actions in the Gaza Strip. Show more

Before his annual summer break, ZDF presenter Markus Lanz invited former German President Joachim Gauck to a traditional one-to-one interview.

He spoke not only about investments in the German armed forces, but also about the growing popularity of authoritarian regimes.

When asked why authoritarianism suddenly seems to be "so attractive" again, Gauck replied soberly that "the great promise of freedom" had turned out to be a great disappointment for many people. The result? "A great deal of insecurity".

Joachim Gauck does not want to ban the AfD

Joachim Gauck explained in this context: "It is not an opposition to democracy, but a foreignness. (...) Foreignness is always associated with fears."

He added with a serious expression: "If these fears are not taken up by the democratic center, (...) then that is a wide field for populists of all stripes." In addition, there is "a longing to be more protected".

Markus Lanz took this as an opportunity to ask a specific question: "Should the AfD be banned?" The politician shook his head resolutely: "No! (...) I think that would make them even bigger."

However, Lanz did not let up and wanted to know whether cooperation between the CDU/CSU and AfD was potentially conceivable. Here, too, Gauck refused, because: "A decent CDU/CSU cannot form a coalition with this AfD. We don't know what will happen in 20 years' time. (...) But at the moment: No!"

In this context, the former Federal President expressed clear criticism of the previous government and said: "There is always potential for protest voters if those in power do not govern stringently. (...) Shaping things also means taking risks. But waiting to see what happens and calling that governing is highly problematic."

Gauck: "I hate this war and I hate wars"

Joachim Gauck was similarly outspoken on the planned rearmament and billions invested in the Bundeswehr. According to the politician, it is not Germany's "military weakness" that worries him, but rather its mental weakness.

"It is not a war that threatens, but a war that exists - and it exists in Europe," warned Gauck. He added that it therefore made him "nervous" when he realized that some citizens were not taking the threat of war seriously:

"I want to talk to people about it. And talking should mean: Wake up! Not to quote the word "turnaround" over and over again, but to postpone the change that is actually needed at home (...)."

Gauck described the fact that "part of the population (...) dismissed the warnings" as "exaggerated" as a cover-up of the "actual threat situation". Nevertheless, he remarked energetically: "I hate this war and I hate wars! I can still see the fear in my grandparents' eyes as a small child." This is precisely why we need "a new awareness of what this freedom is worth".

Gauck: "We need a new awareness"

In this context, Markus Lanz addressed the young generation, who feel misunderstood and ignored by politics. In response, Joachim Gauck honestly admitted: "That's why we need a new awareness of the fact that the world won't get any better if we only focus on the older generation when making political decisions."

At the same time, the politician made no secret of the fact that the constitution of the German population would have to change fundamentally.

Gauck spoke of a "culture of exasperation" that is mistakenly considered "intelligent" in certain circles. "Sometimes I've had enough," said Gauck sternly.

The former Federal President added that Germans had "lost the ability" to "believe in ourselves as people who are capable of organizing success. (...) There is a deficit in this country. The country believes too little in what it has created itself".

Gauck is "appalled" by Israel's military strikes in Gaza

Joachim Gauck also spoke with similar energy and emotion about the recent events in the Gaza Strip. The politician began by stating that he would always stand by Israel's side and made it clear that this was a matter close to his heart.

Nevertheless, Gauck could not approve of the military strikes in Gaza. He said that he was "appalled" by the actions of the Israeli government and made it clear: "For me, it is irresponsible action. And it is irresponsible for me because it is not proportionate."

With a shaky voice, Gauck went on to admit that the issue was weighing heavily on his mind. "My criticism of Israeli policy, (...) I have to force that out of me. I say that almost in tears," said Gauck.

He added carefully: "When those on whom you have placed so much hope (...) when you then see that this country, to which you feel so connected, is going down these wrong paths, then there is not only anger, but also simply a deep sadness in you."

Nevertheless, the politician made it clear that he did not want to hold back with his criticism, because: "If you have a friendship of the heart, you will sometimes expect your friend of the heart to contradict you."

