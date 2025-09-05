Joe Biden appears with a huge scar on his head. Screenshot X

Former US President Joe Biden has made his first appearance in Delaware with a large scar on his head. The 82-year-old had recently undergone skin cancer surgery - and is also battling prostate cancer.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joe Biden was seen on Labor Day with a noticeable scar above his right eye

The scar is from a skin cancer operation known as Mohs surgery

In addition to skin cancer, Biden also suffers from advanced prostate cancer with bone metastases Show more

Former US President Joe Biden caused a stir during an appearance in his home town of Rehoboth in the US state of Delaware. As he left a church on Labor Day, he had a clearly visible scar above his right eye. Visitors filmed Biden greeting those present in good spirits despite the fresh traces of surgery.

As his spokeswoman confirmed, Biden had recently undergone skin cancer surgery. This involved what is known as Mohs surgery, in which layers of skin are gradually removed until no more cancerous tissue can be detected. A suspicious finding on Biden's breast had already been removed in 2023.

Biden also suffers from prostate cancer

The skin cancer diagnosis is not the Democrat's only health problem. In May, it was revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer - at an advanced stage, which has already spread to his bones. Biden himself is optimistic and recently stated that his doctors are confident that he is "feeling well".

Doctors emphasize that the prognosis for prostate cancer patients is much better today than it was a few years ago thanks to modern therapies such as hormone treatments, radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Many can live with the disease for five to ten years.

In July, Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race. This was not least due to doubts about his fitness, which had resurfaced after a weak TV duel with Donald Trump.