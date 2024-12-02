His son's problems have burdened him for a long time. Joe Biden wanted to prevent the impression that his family was benefiting from his influence. Now he is taking a surprising step.

Contrary to previous statements, outgoing US President Joe Biden has now pardoned his son Hunter after all.

He had said since taking office that he would not interfere in the decisions of the Department of Justice, according to Biden's statement on the pardon.

However, his son had been treated "unfairly" by the justice system.

According to a copy of the decree, the pardon is "full and unconditional".

Biden's designated successor Donald Trump cannot revoke it once he takes office.

The 54-year-old son of the president had pleaded guilty in a second trial for various tax offenses following a conviction for violating gun laws.

The sentences in both cases were to be announced in December. Show more

Biden speaks of "miscarriage of justice"

The charges only came about after several of his political opponents in Congress instigated them in order to damage him politically, Biden wrote in justification. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can come to any other conclusion than that Hunter was singled out simply because he is my son - and that is wrong."

They tried to "break Hunter" and break him too, Biden wrote. He said he had faith in the justice system, but in these cases politics had influenced the proceedings and led to a "miscarriage of justice". He had wrestled with himself and made the decision at the weekend to pardon his son after all.

Biden had said several times that he would not do this. His term of office ends with the handover of power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Sentencing expected shortly

Hunter Biden's legal problems had placed a political burden on his father. Biden had originally planned to run for president again, but dropped out of the race for the White House after a disastrous performance in the TV duel against Trump and left the candidacy to his running mate Kamala Harris. She lost the presidential election very clearly to Trump.

US President Joe Biden (left) with his son Hunter, who has been making negative headlines for years: alcohol addiction, drug addiction, questionable business dealings, legal disputes with an ex-stripper over child support for an illegitimate child. Picture. Keystone/AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Confession of guilt in tax proceedings

In September, Hunter Biden surprisingly pleaded guilty in the proceedings for various tax offenses, averting the trial in Los Angeles at the last minute. He had been accused of failing to pay federal taxes properly for several years. He was accused of spending millions on an extravagant lifestyle instead of paying his taxes. Hunter Biden only paid his taxes retrospectively.

Specifically, the case concerns the years 2016 to mid-October 2020. The indictment listed exactly what Hunter Biden earned in those years - including through shady foreign transactions and opaque payments from a "personal friend". Above all, however, the meticulous list of delicate expenses - such as for sex clubs, strippers and "adult entertainment" - caused a great stir.

According to the US Department of Justice, he faced up to 17 years in prison in the case. However, the actual sentences for federal crimes are generally lower than the maximum sentences, it was said at the time. Sentencing was scheduled for December 16.

Guilty verdict in weapons proceedings

In the other criminal trial, Hunter Biden was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in June. In that case, he was accused of making false statements when purchasing a weapon in October 2018 and concealing his drug addiction at the time. He denied the allegations. The twelve jurors nevertheless found him guilty. Sentencing in the weapons case was initially scheduled for November 13, but was then postponed to December 4.

The trial in Delaware had brought a lot of delicate private matters into the public eye. Among other things, Hunter Biden's adult daughter Naomi had to provide information about her father's drug addiction - as did his brother's widow, with whom he had an affair after his death.

The president's son was facing up to 25 years in prison in the case. However, it was considered unlikely that he would be sentenced to such a long prison term as he had no criminal record. According to experts, he could have got off without a prison sentence.

Political burden for the father

Hunter Biden had been making negative headlines for years: Alcohol addiction, drug addiction, questionable business dealings, legal disputes with an ex-stripper over child support for an illegitimate child. His legal problems were the culmination of a long series of escapades.

Republicans have long used his son's stumbling for political attacks against the US President. Joe Biden has repeatedly stated publicly that he loves his son and is proud of him. He had also made it clear that he would not pardon him or mitigate his sentence - he has now backed away from this.

Accusation of instrumentalization of justice not new

The accusation of using the US justice system as a weapon against a political opponent is strongly reminiscent of President-elect Trump's argumentation. Trump repeatedly described the criminal proceedings against him, which have now vanished into thin air, at least for the time being, in light of his presidency, as "unlawful" and called for an "immediate end to the political instrumentalization" of the justice system.

