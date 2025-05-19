Joe Biden speaks out with a post on X and talks about his cancer diagnosis. X

The diagnosis came after Biden's time in office - and is serious: the tumor has spread, but is hormone-sensitive. The former US president speaks moving words on X - and even receives sympathy from Donald Trump.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former US President Joe Biden is suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to the bones - but the hormonal susceptibility of the tumour offers opportunities for treatment.

Biden addressed the public in a combative and emotional manner, and Donald Trump also expressed his sympathy in an unusually conciliatory manner.

The medical team treating the patient is currently discussing the next steps, while sympathy and expressions of solidarity are growing worldwide. Show more

Joe Biden, the former US President, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. This was confirmed by his personal office on Friday. What is particularly worrying is that the tumor has already spread to the bones, indicating bone metastases - a serious diagnosis.

The disease was diagnosed shortly after the end of his term of office. Despite the advanced stage of spread, there is hope: the tumor is hormone-sensitive, which significantly improves the treatment options.

Biden comes forward with an emotional message

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Biden himself addressed the public on the X platform - and struck a serious but combative tone: "Cancer affects us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," wrote the 82-year-old. He continued: "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Trump also shows compassion

Even his political rival Donald Trump reacted to the news and expressed his "sadness" at the diagnosis. It is a rare gesture of humanity between the two political heavyweights.

According to the statement, intensive discussions are currently being held with Biden's medical team about the next steps in his treatment. The public sympathy is enormous - as is the hope that Biden will be able to stand up to cancer.